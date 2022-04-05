Watch now: Illinois State secures baseball win over Illinois

NORMAL – Colin Wyman hurled five scoreless innings and Illinois State battered five Illinois pitchers for 13 hits as the Redbirds posted a 10-1 nonconference baseball victory Tuesday at Duffy Bass Field.

Wyman, who struck out five and walked one, stranded the bases loaded in the first and fifth innings as ISU evened its record at 11-11.

Illinois slipped to 13-13. The teams meet again next Tuesday at Champaign in a 6 p.m. start.

ISU scored its first run in the second as Luke Cheng walked and came around to score on a throwing error by Illini third baseman Branden Comia.

Ryan Cermak doubled and scored on Jake McCaw’s infield hit in the third. The Redbirds went ahead 3-0 in the fourth as Kayden Beauregard was hit by a pitch, took third on Greg Nichols’ double and crossed the plate as Cermak grounded out.

"When you can jump out to a lead, that allows the team to relax a little bit, and we did that," ISU coach Steve Holm said. "They relaxed a little bit more, relaxed a little bit more and boom, you get that four spot.

"It really changes things for the team. You get to play downhill at that point."

ISU boosted its advantage to 7-0 in the fifth. Cheng’s double to right-center field drove home McCaw and Nick Gile, and Beauregard’s single knocked in Jonathan Sabotnik and Cheng.

The Redbirds tacked on three sixth-inning runs as Aidan Huggins scored on a Connor Olson fielder’s choice, and Cheng singled home Olson and Gile.

Illinois averted the shutout with a seventh-inning run. Connor Milton doubled and sprinted home as Andrew Kim’s grounder hit first base and caromed over McCaw for a hit.

