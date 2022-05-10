Watch now: Illinois State secondary gets infusion of talent, experience

NORMAL — With only graduating cornerback Jarrell Jackson moving on from the starting 2021 secondary, the Illinois State football team didn’t anticipate undergoing a major retooling for 2022.

That changed when starting safeties Clayton Isbell and Iverson Brown entered the transfer portal and left the Redbirds secondary lacking in both depth and experience.

Yet as ISU coach Brock Spack has acquired the habit of saying, “the portal giveth and the portal taketh away.”

The latest addition to the Redbird secondary is former Bowling Green starting strong safety Sy Dabney. He joins Central Arkansas’ Deandre Lamont and Indiana’s Larry Tracy III as additions to the ISU defensive backfield.

“You have to play the (transfer portal) game or you won’t be in the game,” Spack said. “We’re heading in the right direction back there.”

The 6-foot, 200-pound Dabney was third on the Bowling Green defense last season with 75 tackles. He added one interception and blocked two kicks. He has 15 career starts and 102 total tackles.

“He’s more of a safety than a corner. He can also play nickel,” said Spack of five defensive back alignments in passing situations. “I like his experience. He’s a pretty physical looking guy. He’s put together well.”

Dabney will have two years of eligibility at ISU and Lamont one.

Lamont was a three-year starter at Central Arkansas and first team all-Atlantic Sun Conference all-star in 2021.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Lamont compiled 63 tackles, two interceptions, eight pass break ups, two fumble recoveries and a blocked kick in his final season with the Bears.

“He’s played a lot of football at a good program. We can plug him in at a lot of places: corner, safety or nickel,” Spack said. “His ability to play all those spots is very helpful."

The Baytown, Texas, native had 39 tackles in 2020 and 46 in 2019. Lamont has five career interceptions.

Lamont started at cornerback for Central Arkansas in the Bears’ 2019 FCS playoff loss to ISU. He had four tackles in the Redbirds’ 24-14 win.

Tracy has three years of eligibility remaining. The 5-11, 185-pounder attended ISU this spring semester but did not participate in spring practice because of injury.

“He’s been cleared to start training. He did some light workouts the last week of spring ball (in April),” said Spack. “He was out four months. He couldn’t even break a sweat. He’s got to get back in shape.”

Tracy brings a similar versatility as Lamont and could see action anywhere in the Redbird secondary.

“He’s not overly long, but he’s pretty sudden and runs well,” Spack said.

Tracy appeared in six games this past season at Indiana and was credited with one solo tackle. He saw action in eight games in 2020 and redshirted in 2019.

A three-time all-state selection in high school, Tracy was ranked as the No. 6 player in Indiana and the No. 62 cornerback in the nation by Rivals as a senior.

The secondary newcomers join a group led by cornerback Franky West and safety Dillon Gearhart. Cornerback Braden Price and safety Keondre Jackson were the other first team members during spring workouts.

ISU players report for summer workouts on June 1.

Spack believes secondary coaches Cody Deti and Mike Banks will be “very busy” integrating the new players into the group and figuring out the best possible positions for them and the holdovers.

