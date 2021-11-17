Watch now: Illinois State searching for complete game after first half dooms chances against Murray State

NORMAL — For some reason — and Sy Chatman and his teammates haven't figured out why at this point — Illinois State's basketball team has gotten off to dreadful starts in its first two home games.

ISU sleepwalked through the first half Tuesday night against Murray State before falling down by 18 early in the second half. ISU tried to mount an epic comeback but fell short as the Racers took a 77-65 victory before a Redbird Arena crowd of 2,904.

A week earlier, ISU was able to rally after starting slowly against North Carolina Wilmington. But Murray State used its physical strength, as demonstrated by a 42-29 rebounding advantage, to wart off the Redbirds.

"I really couldn't tell you (about the slow starts), but it's something we're going to have to figure out in the locker room, work on it and get over it," said Chatman, a junior forward who contributed 14 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots.

Guards Tevin Brown and Justice Hill paced Murray State (3-0) with 19 and 17 points, respectively. The Racers scored 48 points in the paint as they continually drove inside ISU's defense and attacked the rim while shooting 47.1% from the field.

ISU's last gasp came when it made a 9-2 run to get within 71-65 when Kendall Lewis split a pair of free throws with 3:17 left. But Murray State's Trae Hannibal got inside for a layup and the Racers were finally in the clear.

ISU head coach Dan Muller said it was a different defensive breakdown than what happened last Friday in Eastern Michigan when the Redbirds led by 12 at halftime before falling in double overtime.

"It was just not guarding their actions properly. A lot of that comes down to communication," said Muller. "This team doesn't communicate very well yet. It's something we have to improve a ton on. But we had a ton of breakdowns that led to layups."

Antonio Reeves, who came into the game as the nation's second-leading scorer with a 30.5 average, paced the Redbirds (1-2) with 19 points. Mark Freeman contributed 15 points and four assists.

ISU hit 42.9% from the field and 7 of 23 outside the arc.

"Play all 40 minutes, for sure, and get off to a better start," said Freeman, who came off the bench, on what the Redbirds need to do differently. "We just have to get off to a better start, that's what it all boils down to."

Muller said ISU made one small adjustment at halftime that didn't really affect the second half. Instead, the Redbirds just played harder.

"Guys decided to compete with grit and have a little pride in the jersey that they were wearing," he said. "Some guys have that jersey on for the first time and some guys have been here a little bit. That first half was not who this team is and that's my job to make sure that doesn't happen again, period, and it happened again.

"I think the team you saw the second half is more of what we're going to be."

Muller played Reeves, Chatman, Freeman, Lewis and Josiah Strong heavy minutes. All logged at least 30 minutes, with Chatman playing 37 minutes, as the ISU coach didn't substitute much in the second half.

The Redbirds will be searching for that elusive complete game when they entertain Bucknell at 6 p.m. Saturday as part of the Cancun Challenge.

"We know we have to be a 40-minute team and play good both halves, stay connected defensively and offensively we should be good," said Chatman.

Murray State just didn't have quick guards, but also physical big guys which ISU didn't face in the first two games. KJ Williams, a 6-foot-10, 245-pound junior, provided 13 points and six rebounds.

"It was really good for us to play against them so I can get used to playing against physical bigs," said the 6-8, 220-pound Chatman. "I was able to use my athleticism and speed out there. I really wasn't banging with him that much. So I feel I can continue to do that."

Murray State's guards also played physical. Hannibal, a 6-2, 220-pound sophomore, came off the bench to provide 10 points and a game-high eight rebounds.

Chatman said the Racers crashed the boards with all five guys, coming away with 16 offensive rebounds.

"Our lineup we had in the second half was small. We have certain lineups that are tall, but none really physical," said Muller. "When we're that small our guards have to rebound. I'm not blaming the guards only, but Sy is giving up 20 pounds and Kendall is giving up weight. Our guards have to go down and rebound."

A bright spot for ISU was Freeman's play, especially in the second half. He didn't start after committing six turnovers against Eastern Michigan, but held his turnovers to three in 30 minutes and maneuvered inside the lane for most of his points.

"In the second half you saw what he could do getting in the paint, scoring and distributing," said Muller. "We need Mark to play more like that and maybe cut out one more turnover on a nightly basis because we think he could be a heck of a point guard for us."

