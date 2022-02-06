Watch now: Illinois State searching for answers, 5 takeaways from fifth straight loss

NORMAL — There were cheers coming at the end of Saturday night's game at Redbird Arena. However, they weren't directed at Illinois State's basketball team.

Instead, Southern Illinois students perched in the upper bowl who rented a bus from Carbondale were hooting and hollering while celebrating the Salukis' 75-69 victory that sent the Redbirds spiraling to their fifth straight loss.

Those ISU fans in the season-high crowd of 4,276 were left wondering one thing — when is this losing streak going to end?

"This made us kind of stop in our tracks and figure out what's going on and learn from it," said ISU senior Josiah Strong, who scored a team-high 16 points. "Other games maybe guys could look at it as an excuse, 'Oh, it's a really good team (we're playing),' or this or that or 'Sy (Chatman) went down,' but now we have to look at who we've got. This stretch we can do some things if we lock in like we need to be."

The next chance comes at 7 p.m. Wednesday when Valparaiso comes to Redbird Arena. Valpo, by the way, has beaten ISU (10-14 overall, 3-8 Missouri Valley Conference) eight straight times.

Here are five takeaways from Saturday's game in which the Salukis (12-12, 5-7) received a career-high 31 points from hot-shooting Lance Jones. The junior guard made 10 of 14 shots from the field, 5 of 6 outside the arc and 6 of 10 at the line.

Stalled offense

ISU head coach Dan Muller thought he saw some positive signs from his team's offense without the injured Chapman, who will have surgery for a torn ACL this week, during the second half of Wednesday's 78-64 loss at Loyola.

The Redbirds had a good offensive flow going in Saturday's first half and shot 56% from the field while hitting 6 of 9 from distance. But the second half was a disaster as the Redbirds slipped to 28.6% and 0 of 11 outside the arc.

"They hugged up tight on Jo and Antonio (Reeves). They made our other guys make decisions, and that made it tough for us," said Muller. "Some guys had some tough shooting nights. We struggled to score because of how they guarded us."

Liam McChesney, who contributed 12 points and a game-high eight rebounds, thought the Redbirds got out of rhythm offensively after the intermission.

"Moving the ball is a problem. We just have to stay with that," said the sophomore forward. "It's going to be a big thing for our team to get all five guys on the floor touching the ball. When it's moving I feel we're unstoppable."

Reeves reaches 1,000

Reeves' second basket of the game, which came on a dunk off a nice feed from Abdou Ndiaye with 12:39 left in the first half, made him the 46th player in school history to reach 1,000 points for his career.

SIU put the clamps on Reeves the rest of the way. The junior guard finished with a season-low eight points on 3-of-9 shooting, although he tied his career high with five assists.

"Tone to get 1,000 points in three years is pretty special," said Muller. "When we were recruiting Antonio I thought he would be a special player for us, and he obviously has turned into that. Certainly not a great night to get it with a loss and him having a tough night, but we want to celebrate that."

Turnover-itis

In tight games, turnovers can spell the difference. ISU committed 16 turnovers and SIU 12 as the Salukis gained a 17-8 edge on points off turnovers.

Point guard Mark Freeman had six of ISU's turnovers and Kendall Lewis four.

"You certainly want to credit SIU and their defense, but we had some turnovers that were really bad," said Muller. "We have to make better decisions. We've been talking about turnovers since November. We kind of got it under control for a stretch, but they're just jumping up and biting us."

Particularly troubling were two ISU turnovers on inbound passes that led to easy SIU transition baskets at the other end.

"You shouldn't have those this late in the year," said Muller. "You just have to play with more discipline."

Shaken confidence?

ISU came into the game with a 9-3 record at Redbird Arena and believing being back in familiar surroundings would help turn things around.

So what happened?

"I saw a lack of confidence in the second half at home for the first time in a long time," said Muller. "I played and a lot of coaches played. You still remember those tough times when your mind can take you places it shouldn't or (isn't) a good place to go. In the end you just have to have enough mental toughness and pride to keep fighting and competing."

Center Ryan Schmitt, who scored a career-high 10 points and grabbed four rebounds, said the Redbirds won't let it linger.

"It hurts, but we'll deal with it tonight," he said. "Our next game is Wednesday and we're looking forward to it."

Fleming banged up

ISU can't afford to lose any more of its impact players. Whether Howard Fleming Jr. is out for any games remains to be seen.

Muller said the 6-foot-5 sophomore guard, who is one of ISU's best defenders, got elbowed in his hip early in the first half. Fleming tried to play through the pain, but didn't see action the last 16 minutes and finished with four points, four rebounds and three assists.

"He just said he couldn't move anymore," said Muller. "When you lose Howard and a guy or two are having tough nights it's tougher, but that's what competitive sports are. Guys have to play well. They want to play well, but the pressure is to play well. We had too many guys have tough nights."

