Watch now: Illinois State scores winning run in 10th to clip Dallas Baptist

Luke Cheng vs. Dallas Baptist

Illinois State shortstop Luke Cheng makes an acrobatic throw after fielding a ball up the middle in the fourth inning Friday at Duffy Bass Field.

 Dennis Banks photo

NORMAL — Nick Gile beat out a potential double play ball in the 10th inning Friday at Duffy Bass Field and received a huge bonus for his effort.

Greg Nichols carried home the winning run when a Dallas Baptist throw to first was wild, and Illinois State walked off with a 4-3 Missouri Valley Conference victory.

“I was just trying to bust it down the line as fast as I could and hopefully put some more pressure on the throw,” Gile said. “That ended up happening there, and Greg was able to come around and score. It’s a huge win.”

ISU moved to 16-21 overall and 4-6 in the MVC. Game two of the series is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday.

“Our team has been fighting. The offense has been struggling a little bit,” said Redbirds coach Steve Holm. “They certainly found a way today. It’s a wet ball. It had been raining. If you put the ball on the ground, there’s a decent chance it might not be thrown to the right spot.”

Nichols had reached on a one-out walk from Patriots reliever Chandler Arnold. After Nichols took second on a wild pitch, Jake McCaw was walked intentionally to bring up Gile.

ISU received a solid seven innings from starter Jared Hart. Reliever Justin Schubert worked a scoreless eighth, and Erik Kubiatowicz (2-2) pitched the final two frames to notch the win.

Dallas Baptist, which has been nationally ranked much of the season, fell to 25-16 and 5-5 in Valley play.

ISU cobbled together two second-inning runs to take the lead.

After Gile was hit by a pitch, Connor Olson walked on four pitches and Aidan Huggins beat out a bunt to load the bases.

A slowly hit ground ball from Luke Cheng brought Gile in to score, and Olson touched home with the second run on a passed ball.

Ryan Cermak made it 3-0 with his 16th home run of the season, a towering shot to left field in the third.

Cheng left the game in the fourth. Squaring to bunt, Cheng took a 93 mph fast ball to the face. The impact sent a tooth flying from his mouth, and Cheng left the game but jogged to the ISU dugout

The Patriots pushed across their first run in the sixth with the help of a hit by pitch and a Redbird throwing error.

Nate Romback's RBI double into the left-field corner, and a Miguel Santos sacrifice fly forged a 3-3 tie in the seventh.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

