Watch now: Illinois State safety Clayton Isbell on track for pro stardom

NORMAL — At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Clayton Isbell carries himself like an NFL safety.

And neither Illinois State head coach Brock Spack nor defensive backs coach Cody Deti would be surprised if that eventually became reality.

“For a kid as gifted as he is, he’s got an intensity about him,” said Spack. “That’s something I really like about him. I think it will take him to a height we have never seen before in a player and hopefully a pro draft pick. He could be one of the best we’ve had here.”

Despite missing a game while in concussion protocol, Isbell ranks fourth on the Redbirds with 38 tackles and has two interceptions entering Saturday’s 3 p.m. Missouri Valley Football Conference game against Western Illinois at Hanson Field in Macomb.

“He’s got a really high football IQ,” Deti said. “If he continues to work and build in the weight room and study the game, I think he’s just scratching the surface right now.”

Toughness and discipline are an expectation in Isbell’s family. His parents, Clayton Sr. and Shawanda, are Army veterans who met in the military. Isbell’s grandfather was a college wrestler and a high school wrestling coach.

“Definitely the foundation has been set,” said Isbell, “a strong foundation of working hard and no soft activity.”

A graduate of St. Charles East High School, Isbell redshirted during his first year at ISU in 2018. The next season he became the nickel back in passing situations and registered 23 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions while playing with a veteran secondary of Luther Kirk, Christian Uphoff, Devin Taylor and Charles Woods.

“They were all great backs trying to play at the next level. I knew I would have to step up,” said Isbell, a junior. “I knew I could make a difference when I got my time.

"They taught me a lot, but also redshirting my freshman year and just practicing helped me adjust to the speed of the game so when I played my first game it wasn’t too fast for me.”

By the time the pandemic finally allowed the Redbird to return to action early in 2021, Kirk, Uphoff, Taylor and Woods had all moved on. Isbell and cornerback Jarrell Jackson were suddenly the elder statesmen of the secondary.

“You just naturally come into that role as years come on,” Isbell said. “You’re a lot more experienced and able to answer questions from people who do lack experience and haven’t been put in those game situations.”

Spack sees similarities in Isbell’s approach to his days as a linebacker at Purdue.

“I told him you and I think and act a lot alike when I was your age. You have to really demand the effort and toughness you show. You need to become a coach on the field,” said the ISU coach. “A lot of kids that have his ability take a play off here and there. But he does not. When he makes a mistake, it’s an honest mistake. It’s not (a lack of) intensity and toughness and effort.”

Isbell, who was inspired to play football by watching older brother DeAndre play, is a serious hitter coming up to support the run from his free safety position.

“Outside of football, he’s a happy go lucky kid,” Spack said. “When he gets on the field, he’s very intense.”

Irvin heads downstairs

Redbird co-offensive coordinator CJ Irvin coached from field level Saturday in ISU’s win at South Dakota. He had been in the press box with co-coordinator Ghaali Muhammad-Lankford for the season’s first six games.

“I think he wanted to have a little better pulse of what’s going on with the team. Down there you get a different feel. You get to see players’ eyes and hear all the feedback,” said Spack. “He’s very comfortable with Ghaali up in the box. They both felt that would be better, and it seemed to go very well.”

Irvin is the tight ends/fullbacks coach, while Muhammad-Lankford is the wide receivers coach. Irvin calls plays for the Redbirds. But when he decides to pass, Muhammad-Lankford selects the formation and play.

“Ghaali’s got the most experience from a passing game standpoint. He helped coach the receivers at Missouri when they were really good,” Spack said. “CJ handles the runs.”

Spack is pleased how the two work together.

“They have a very good rapport. They trust each other unequivocally,” said the ISU coach. “I’ve never been a fan of co (coordinators), but I think these guys are special in the way they get along and how they think.”

