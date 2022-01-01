Watch now: Illinois State resumes MVC play without point guard Mark Freeman

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Dan Muller was forced to change his usual speech this week when the calendar flipped to 2022 and Missouri Valley Conference basketball games loomed.

"It's kind of weird because you usually are saying everyone is 0-0 right now. But that's not true," said Illinois State's head coach. "Luckily, we're 1-0."

The MVC moved up the first league game this season, and ISU responded with a 79-74 overtime victory against Missouri State on Dec. 1.

So the Redbirds (8-6 overall) have spent the last four-plus weeks tied for the league lead. They'll try to stay there without starting point guard Mark Freeman at 1 p.m. Sunday when they face Valparaiso (7-6, 0-1) at the Athletics-Recreation Center.

Freeman suffered a badly sprained right ankle during the first half of Wednesday's 89-85 loss at No. 24 Wisconsin. Muller isn't sure when Freeman will return, but he definitely won't be available against Valpo.

"Mark was really starting to play well," said Muller. "We'll help him the best way we can. He'll rehab the heck out of it, and he'll be ready when he's ready."

ISU's other main ballhandler, sophomore Howard Fleming Jr., sat out against Wisconsin because of COVID-19 health protocols. On Friday, Muller said Fleming's status for Sunday is "to be determined."

Antonio Reeves, the Valley's leading scorer with a 20.9 average, and Josiah Strong handled most of the ballhandling duties against Wisconsin after Freeman got hurt. ISU committed only nine turnovers, tied for its second lowest of the season, including two in the second half.

Emon Washington saw his most action of the season against the Badgers and could see his playing time increase. The 6-foot-5 sophomore swingman responded with four points and four rebounds while often defending Wisconsin star Johnny Davis.

"He made a 3 and drove the ball. He's always done that pretty well, but he really guarded," said Muller. "He spent some time on Davis and did a great job. Emon is a good player. We want him to play with confidence. We want to help him get in a better rhythm, and right now there may be an opportunity to do that. I'm fully confident he'll step in and play well."

The Redbirds hope to use the momentum gained against Wisconsin into Valley play. ISU plays three of its next four games on the road, with the only home game Wednesday against league favorite Loyola.

"I feel we always knew we could play with anybody," said ISU forward Sy Chatman, who battled hard inside against Wisconsin and contributed 22 points and seven rebounds. "I don't think it's satisfying to us at all, and we're prepared to go into conference and play at a high level."

Valpo has dominated ISU since 2018 when the Beacons (who changed their nickname this year from Crusaders) joined the Valley.

ISU has lost seven straight to Valpo, including a pair last season at Redbird Arena, and all three games at the Athletics-Recreation Center. That included a half-court shot at the buzzer by Markus Golder in 2018 to stun the Redbirds.

Like the Redbirds, Valpo added several important pieces from the transfer portal. Forward Thomas Kiether transferred from Michigan State, while Trevor Anderson came from Wisconsin and top substitute Kevion Taylor from Division II Winona State.

Another former Badger, Kobe King, became eligible earlier this month. The 6-4 guard, who left Wisconsin in January 2020 and later signed with an agent before deciding to return to college, has averaged 16 points while shooting 52.9% from the field.

"They're shooting it well lately and King helps with that the way he drives, shoots it and draws the defense," said Muller. "They're a different team with him."

Muller also is concerned with the Beacons' physicality that starts upfront with the 6-8, 235-pound Kithier and 6-9, 235-pound junior Ben Krikke. All five Valpo starters average in double-figuring scoring.

The Beacons could come in a little rusty. They haven't played a game since Dec. 22 when they routed William & Mary, 88-66. Tuesday's game against Prairie A&M was canceled because of COVID-19 issues with the Panthers.

MVC change

The MVC changed its policy this week on games impacted because of COVID-19. Instead of teams having to forfeit if they don't have at least eight players and one coach available, the league said "the contest may be considered a 'no contest' following a review by the conference office."

Loyola's game at Southern Illinois on Sunday was postponed because of COVID-19 problems with the Salukis. The game will be made up, if possible.

That is the third straight game for Loyola postponed or canceled after the Ramblers went through their own COVID-19 issues. Loyola will have been off 25 days before Wednesday's 8 p.m. game at Redbird Arena.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

