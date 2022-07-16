Watch now: Illinois State ramping up NIL opportunities for student-athletes

NORMAL — The chance for student-athletes at a school such as Illinois State to benefit from Name, Image and Likeness deals might not reach the dollar levels commanded at Power-5 conference schools.

However, Maya Bulger said that doesn't mean there are less opportunities for Redbirds' student-athletes.

"A lot of our student-athletes, when you talk to them and say what do you want and what do you need from NIL, it's basic stuff," said Bulger, who is ISU's Director of Name, Image and Likeness and Community Engagement. "I had a volleyball student-athlete say I have to go to an interview and am getting ready to graduate.

"If I have an NIL deal where I can get work clothes in return for posting on social media, that's what they're looking for. It's not a matter of there being less opportunities. It's figuring out what our population needs and adjusting to that."

When the Supreme Court ruled in June 2021 the NCAA couldn't limit student-athletes from capitalizing on their name, image and likeness, a new world was opened.

Bulger said there were about 90 ISU student athletes with NIL deals in the 2021-22 school year as everyone scrambled to figure out what was out there.

That number is likely to increase substantially for the 2022-23 school year as ISU has put in place a program to help Redbird student-athletes secure NIL commitments.

Bulger and Dayton Hammes are spearheading ISU's NIL efforts in full-time positions along with Nona Richardson, who is ISU's executive associate athletics director/student-athlete excellence.

Hammes, who has worked in the ISU sports information department, has become Director of Social Media, NIL & Student-Athlete Branding.

In early June, ISU held an NIL Community Collaboration event inside the Aaron Leetch Club at Hancock Stadium that involved Redbird coaches, staff and Bloomington-Normal business leaders.

Last week, ISU launched VISUALIZE, which is the athletic department's comprehensive program for Name, Image and Likeness and designed to provide education, professional development and community engagement to student-athletes. ISU Athletics has partnered with organizations to provide top-tier programing, knowledge, insights and resources for student-athletes.

"Education is the key to success in this space and this is a very exciting time for our student-athletes," said ISU athletic director Kyle Brennan. "We want to ensure our student-athletes and the businesses leaders successfully navigate this space in coordination with laws and guidelines, and in the best interest of everyone involved ... it's our goal to support and provide all the tools our student-athletes need when it comes to Name, Image and Likeness."

Bulger and Hammes already have held meetings with ISU's football and volleyball teams to educate them about NIL and what may be available. They plan on meeting with the Redbird men's and women's basketball teams next week and then with other sports as they filter back to campus for the start of the school year in August.

When a student-athlete comes in individually, they usually sit down with Hammes first. She tries to identify the student-athlete's "brand," which Hammes sums as "anything that people think of when they think of you."

"My main focus is their social media and how to help them grow that following," said Hammes. "I work through some verification processes to get that blue checkmark for some of them."

The blue checkmark on social media sites such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok means you have achieved status as a notable individual.

"Businesses see that blue check and that kid has a large following and a lot of people looking at their stuff," said Bulger. "Once they get set up and positioned (with Hammes), they'll come to me to get connected to the businesses."

Bulger has begun the process of building relationships with businesses, including those in Bloomington-Normal, to connect them with NIL opportunities for Redbird student-athletes.

Part of Bulger's contact with businesses is educating them about how they can benefit from a NIL relationship. She did that last weekend when she talked to merchants at the Farmer's Market in downtown Bloomington.

"I had one business say, 'I don't think I can contribute to NIL. I don't have a lot of money to market.' We already have student-athletes come into the store and use their products," said Hammes. "It's all a matter of changing their mind. If a student-athlete is coming in here and using their product, why not have the opportunity for them to get that product for free and they're posting (on social media) in return?

"It's alleviating that extra stress or money they have to pay. Although you're not throwing $100,000 at them, you're still helping. It's still an NIL deal and both of you are benefitting from it."

Bulger said anyone interested in ISU's NIL efforts can email her (mbulger@ilstu.edu) for more information.

Social media campaigns are just one example of an NIL.

Bulger said an ISU volleyball player held a clinic this summer in her hometown. Last year, former Redbird basketball player Howard Fleming Jr. had an apparel T-shirt Web site he set up with his aunt. Student-athletes can also have podcasts.

"One of the first things we talk to our student-athletes about is different types of NIL options — signing autographs, coaching clinics, NFTs (digital assets such as artwork on a collectable trading card)," said Hammes. "There are so many things beyond social media. Social media is the thing people always think of because that's the thing we see first. That's the thing you see of big-time athletes, but there's so much more than that."

New ISU men's basketball player Seneca Knight said he had some NIL deals last year when he played at Brigham Young.

"It's not my top concern. My top concern is basketball," he said. "NIL was never really my top concern. If it comes, it comes. If it doesn't, I'm not jumping on it."

One of Knight's new teammates, Colton Sandage of Bloomington, is taking a different approach.

"I'm hoping to get some on the ball soon. I hope so, me being a hometown kid," he said. "Redbird basketball is loved. There's a lot of supporters of Redbird basketball. I'm sure there's a lot of opportunities for us."

Bulger doesn't believe NIL opportunities will be available just for higher-profile sports such as basketball, football and volleyball.

And it might not be in the ways many would associate with a typical NIL.

"There are a lot of companies reaching out and saying we want work with a student-athlete who is interested in going in this field," said Bulger. "If we have a student-athlete who wants to be a realtor and this realty business wants to work with them, there's an opportunity for professional development in that because they're learning the business. You're setting them up after college. It's more than just making money."

While rules and regulations regarding NILs are evolving, it is here to stay and schools are adjusting.

Student-athletes are thankful for that.

"I had a kid I met with yesterday who said, 'Wow, Illinois State is really investing in this for us. I'm so grateful to be at a place that is doing that,' " said Hammes. "They're receiving it very well and excited to have guidance."