Watch now: Illinois State rallies late to capture first MVC Tournament title since 2008

MOLINE — Illinois State is going dancing.

The fourth-seeded Redbirds scored the game's final eight points and edged No. 3 Northern Iowa, 50-48, in the Missouri Valley Conference Women's Tournament championship game Sunday at TaxSlayer Center.

ISU improved to 19-13 and is going to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2008. NCAA tourney selections were being released later Sunday.

Go to pantagraph.com to find out where the Redbirds were sent for a first-round game.

Senior JuJu Redmond, named the tourney's most valuable player, paced ISU with 21 points while Maya Wong added 15 points.

UNI (22-10) was led by Karli Rucker with 16 points.

Emerson Green's third 3-pointer gave UNI a 44-38 lead with 8:21 left. When Kam Finley sank a layup with 5:20 left, the Panthers enjoyed a 48-42 lead.

But the Redbirds weren't done.

Mary Crompton sank a 3-pointer to get within 48-45 before Redmond missed a pair of free throws with 3:24 left. Redmond got a steal on the other end before getting fouled on a drive and sinking a pair as ISU trailed by one.

After another defensive stop, Redmond sank two more free throws to put ISU ahead, 49-48, with 15 seconds left.

UNI put the ball in Finley's hands. She tried to hit a turnaround jumper, but Wong didn't budge and contested the shot which ended up short as ISU's celebration began.

The Redbirds got DeAnna Wilson, who didn't score in the first half, involved quickly in the second half after trailing 27-22 at the break. The sophomore forward had two baskets and Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor's converted inside to give ISU a 30-29 lead.

Finley answered with a 3-pointer to put UNI back ahead before Wong took over.

The Normal Community High School graduate scored six straight points for ISU, capped by a floater in the lane, to give the Redbirds a 36-35 lead. Rucker's two free throws put UNI ahead by one going into the last 10 minutes.

ISU shot out to a 10-2 lead as UNI missed eight of its first nine shots. The Panthers turned up the defense, limiting the Redbirds to one basket in its last eight possessions as ISU led, 12-11, after the first quarter.

The offensive drought continued into the second quarter. ISU went almost 12 minutes with only two baskets as UNI took a 23-14 lead. Redmond took matters into her own hands, closing the gap to 23-19 with two baskets and a free throw.

Wong's 3-pointer, which was ISU's first of the game, got the Redbirds within 25-22 before Rucker's jumper with five seconds left gave the Panthers a 27-22 halftime lead.

Both teams shot 33.3% from the field in the first half and were a combined 2 of 15 from distance. UNI outscored ISU, 6-0, in points off turnovers.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.