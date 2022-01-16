Watch now: Illinois State rallies from 20-point deficit to beat Bradley

NORMAL — Illinois State roared back from a 20-point deficit in the first half and turned back rival Bradley, 74-65, on Sunday night before a Redbird Arena crowd of 4,072.

Antonio Reeves led the way with 24 points as ISU improved to 9-8 overall and 2-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference while snapping a three-game losing streak. Josiah Strong added 14 points while Howard Fleming Jr. and Kendall Lewis had 11 each.

It was the second largest comeback in ISU history. The only bigger one was 21 points against Butler in 1989.

Bradley (8-10, 2-4) was led by junior guard Terry Roberts with 22 points. Roberts had 14 points in the first half and went scoreless until there was 1:09 left. Forward Rienk Mast contributed 17 points.

The Redbirds put the 6-7 Lewis on Roberts to start the second half as ISU tightened up its defense. ISU used a 12-3 run to get within 43-38, but missed six free throws in that span.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Lewis and Reeves got ISU within 47-46 with 12:10 left.

Strong's 3-pointer from the corner gave the Redbirds a 51-49 lead with 10:17 left. ISU blanked the Braves on eight straight possessions and went ahead, 57-49.

Bradley didn't get within seven again.

ISU got off to a quick start. Sy Chatman's layup off a nice feed from Reeves gave the Redbirds a 7-3 lead.

But the Braves, particularly Roberts, caught fire. Mikey Howell's 3-pointer put Bradley ahead, 21-11. When Roberts sank his fifth trey, the Braves enjoyed a 35-15 lead with 6:24 left.

Bradley cooled off the rest of the half. ISU closed on a 7-2 run, cutting the Braves' advantage to 40-26 at the break.

The Braves made 8 of 21 shots outside the arc while the Redbirds went 1 of 10 in the first half.

ISU travels to face Missouri State at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Springfield, Mo.

This story will be updated.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

