Watch now: Illinois State pulls off comeback to win MVC tourney volleyball title, NCAA berth

NORMAL — Illinois State's hopes for a third straight Missouri Valley Conference Volleyball Tournament championship seemed dead after Loyola won the first two sets Saturday.

Then came the comeback that will be talked about for a long time around Redbird Arena.

ISU stormed back to pull off a stunning 17-25, 28-30, 25-10, 26-24, 15-13 victory over top-seeded Loyola in the championship match to secure an automatic NCAA Tournament bid.

"We fought such a hard set in set two to lose by two in extra points, and a lot of teams after that fall," said ISU head coach Leah Johnson. "I could tell that only got us more motivated to be so close. We talked about the mountain we've climbed all year and I said it's no different, just keep climbing."

Sophomore Kaitlyn Prondzinski, the tournament's most valuable player, led the Redbirds with a career-high 20 kills. Freshman Aliyah Moore contributed 16 kills while Tamara Otene, the MVC Player of the Year, and Sarah Kushner had 15 kills each.

Nora Janka and Katelyn Lefler supplied 36 and 27 assists, respectively, as the Redbirds hit .267. Kaity Weimerskirch led the defense with 29 digs while Cassie Jordan had eight blocks.

Prondzinski, Lund and Otene were named to the all-tournament team.

"We needed to trust ourselves and our ability, how we need to believe in ourselves. That's the first step," said Prondzinski of what the players talked about when down two sets. "Once we all were there and on the same page, we just kind of worked and trusted our strengths."

The Redbirds improved to 19-13 and find out where they are headed for the NCAA Tournament at 7:30 p.m. when the NCAA Selection Show is broadcast on ESPNU.

ISU will hold a watch party at Redbird Arena free to the public with doors opening at 6:45 p.m. It will be the Redbirds' fourth straight NCAA tourney appearance.

Loyola (22-10) was paced by Emily Banitt's 19 kills. The Ramblers hit .175 for the match.

Loyola won the first two points of the fifth set and led 8-5 at the midway point. ISU got its first tie on a block by Otene and Jordan before going in front, 12-10. Barnes' kill helped Loyola stay alive before Prondzinski's kill won it for ISU.

Johnson made some changes after the second set.

"We flipped our lineup. I didn't love our matchup for our outsides. They were containing Tam pretty well and Sarah wasn't able to get through the block," said Johnson. "Both of our right sides (Prondzinski and Moore) were scoring, so I didn't think that would be a concern having them matched up differently.

"We wanted to give a different look and needed to have a different serving-pass matchup because they were in system the entire time."

Loyola rolled in the first set. The Ramblers led 18-15 before scoring seven of the last nine points as ISU only hit .130.

The second set went back and forth. ISU survived three set points by Loyola — and the Ramblers two set points by the Redbirds — before a block of Otene by Taylor Venuto and Jenna Appel gave Loyola the set.

ISU dominated the third set and never trailed, hitting .593 to win in a rout.

"The first two sets, we played well but they weren't our best," said Prondzinski. "We dominated that (third) set and so it was, we can play that good tonight. So let's just keep doing that and that gave us confidence to take more risks and we can recover."

The Redbirds again came out strong in the fourth set, building a 10-5 lead before Loyola stormed back. The Ramblers took a 19-18 lead before ISU went ahead, 23-22. Loyola staved off one set point before a side out forced a fifth set.

"In set five, I flipped back to our starting lineup because I felt that gave us our best servers and our best blocking team at the end of the game," said Johnson.

The last time ISU came back from an 0-2 deficit was against Valparaiso in Johnson's first season as Redbird coach in 2017.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

