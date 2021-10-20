Watch now: Illinois State picked to finish last in MVC preseason basketball poll

NORMAL — Illinois State was picked to finish last in the Missouri Valley Conference Men's Basketball preseason poll of league coaches, sports information directors and media released Wednesday.

The Redbirds, who finished last with a 4-14 league mark last season, also didn't have any players selected to the all-MVC preseason teams.

Drake was the preseason choice to win the league. The Bulldogs gathered 29 of 43 first-place ballots and 411 poll points. Loyola, with eight first-place votes, was second followed by Northern Iowa (six first-place votes), Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Bradley, Valparaiso, Evansville, Indiana State and ISU.

UNI's AJ Green, who sat out most of last season, was the MVC preseason player of the year for the second straight year. Others on the preseason all-league first team were Gaige Prim and Isiaih Mosley of Missouri State; Tyreke Key of Indiana State; and Roman Penn of Drake.

The MVC Virtual Media Day is being held Wednesday morning.

