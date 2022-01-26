Watch now: Illinois State not happy with ending as Drake pulls out overtime win

NORMAL — As Illinois State's players slowly left the Redbird Arena floor Wednesday night, the fans let it be known they weren't happy with what transpired at the end.

When ISU head coach Dan Muller had a chance to look at the replays, he had to "cool down a little bit" before going to his postgame news conference.

The Redbirds couldn't get a shot to fall as the overtime buzzer sounded and Drake hung on for an 89-88 win in a back-and-forth Missouri Valley Conference basketball game before a boisterous Redbird Arena crowd of 3,515.

Antonio Reeves' shot from inside the free throw line with nine seconds left went over the top of the backboard, and Drake was awarded the ball. After Drake's Tucker DeVries missed the front end of a one-and-bonus, ISU hurried down the court.

Kendall Lewis got a shot inside with the clock winding down, but left it short.

"I'm not criticizing the officials because it's a very hard game to call. It really is," said Muller. "But if you watch replays and you see a hand wrapped on Kendall Lewis' arms as he's shooting that last shot, you can literally see fingers around his arm. That's tough. It would have been two free throws with a chance to win. But that's a tough call. The refs did an awesome job tonight."

Then Muller continued.

"Tone (Reeves) gets that shot and you see (ShanQuan) Hemphill's arm go across his arm on replay. But again that's a tough call. The refs did an awesome job tonight," he said. "But those two chances would have gave us an opportunity, but we didn't get them. We should have made one more play without depending on the officials, and we didn't."

There were 23 lead changes and 22 ties as neither team enjoyed more than a five-point lead in the final 39 minutes.

Reeves paced ISU, which fell to 10-11 overall and 3-5 in the MVC, with 25 points. Josiah Strong added 17 points and Liam McChesney scored a career-high 14 in his first career start. Lewis contributed a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds while Mark Freeman had a season-high 10 assists to go with six points.

This was ISU's first game without second-leading scorer and rebounder Sy Chatman. The junior forward tore his ACL against Evansville on Sunday and is out for the season.

"Sy is our brother. It's unfortunate what happened. He'll have a speedy recovery. We still have to finish out the season," said Strong. "With him we're at our best. But we're still a good team and have to find our best without him. Guys have to step up and Liam did that today, for sure."

Drake (15-6, 6-2) had six players score in double figures, led by D.J. Wilkins and DeVries with 18 points each. The Bulldogs also received 15 points from Hemphill, 14 from Garrett Sturtz, and 10 each for Tremell Murphy and Roman Penn.

Sturtz made two free throws with 1:24 left that were the last points of the game before the controversial finish.

"These guys last year as a group won and they believe they're going to win and expect to win," said Drake head coach Darian DeVries of his team. "You have to have a little bit of fortune, too. They stayed calm and believed in one another. They rely on executing and digging in and trying to make whatever play they need to win."

Penn made the first of two free throws to tie the game at 79 with 9.6 seconds left in regulation. He missed the second as Lewis grabbed the rebound. Reeves took the ball up court and pulled up for a 3-pointer that was short, forcing ISU's fifth overtime of the season, tied for the most in the country.

"It's a tough loss. I'm really proud of our fight," said Muller. "We had a chance and certainly deserved a chance to win that game. A lot of guys stepped up. It's hard when you feel for your players because certain things out of (your) control impacts outcomes. But I'm just so proud of the fight."

ISU travels to face Northern Iowa at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

