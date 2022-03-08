Watch now: Illinois State names former Wright State coach Allie Matters volleyball coach

NORMAL – Illinois State has plucked a head coach from another Division I program to lead its volleyball team.

Former Wright State coach Allie Matters has been hired as Redbirds coach to replace Leah Johnson, who left ISU for the same position at Michigan State.

“I am so grateful for this opportunity to lead the Illinois State volleyball team,” Matters said. “ISU volleyball has been built on the shoulders of extraordinary women, and I am eager to get to work and continue its rich history and tradition of success. I am honored to be a Redbird.”

Fans are invited to welcome Matters to ISU on Monday at Hancock Stadium’s Aaron Leetch Legacy Club at Hancock Stadium. The time is to be announced.

Matters posted a 79-30 record in four seasons at Wright State. Her teams won 76 percent of their conference games (48-15). The Raiders made two NCAA Tournament appearances in Matters’ tenure.

"We could not be more excited to have Allie Matters leading our volleyball program at Illinois State," ISU director of athletics Kyle Brennan said. “Redbird volleyball has a rich tradition of success, and I know that Allie is capable of not only meeting the expectations in place but raising the standard even further for our volleyball program.

“A culture-focused leader who challenges everyone around her to be better, Allie will make a huge impact on the Redbird volleyball student-athletes, and we are excited to have her join the Redbird family.”

Matters guided Wright State to a 23-8 record this past season that included upsets over Michigan State and Dayton on the road.

“Allie had an impressive playing career as well as tremendous success as an assistant and head coach,” said senior deputy director of athletics Leanna Bordner. “It became even more impressive speaking to those who know her, as well as those who have worked closely with her.

"As we worked through our process, her ability to lead our Redbird volleyball program became very clear hearing her vision, priorities, and the ability to develop talent all while focusing on and prioritizing a culture that lends itself to championships and positive student-athlete experiences.”

Prior to serving as Wright State’s head coach, Matters spent seven seasons as the top assistant at her alma mater, Seton Hall.

While at Seton Hall, she helped coach the Pirates to their most successful season in program history in 2014, culminating with the program’s first berth in the NCAA Tournament. Matters and head coach Allison Yaeger also were named Big East Coaching Staff of the Year.

A Buffalo native, Matters played at Seton Hall from 2006-09, racking up numerous records and leading the Pirates to their first Big East Championship appearance in 15 years as a senior.

A two-time All-Big East second team selection, Matters recorded double-digit digs in the final 68 matches of her career with the Pirates, the nation’s longest active streak at the end of the 2009 season.

Prior to returning to Seton Hall as assistant coach, Matters was at Canisius for two seasons in the same role.

Wright State director of athletics Bob Grant called Matters “a rising star in our business. What she’s been able to accomplish here in a short period of time has been nothing short of phenomenal. The fact she was able to achieve that success within our person 1st, student 2nd, athlete 3rd culture makes it even more impressive. The Redbirds are getting a great coach.”

Former Wright State player Celia Powers also spoke glowingly of Matters.

“Allie changed our lives when she became our head coach,” said Powers. “Together, with her leadership, our team achieved things we had never thought possible, things we had only dreamed about. My teammates and I are so blessed she came at the time she did.

"She wasn’t just a coach to us. She was our leader, our number one fan, our advocate and a listening ear on any subject. She is smart, diligent, empowering, courageous, trusting. To say Illinois State is getting a good one is an understatement.”

