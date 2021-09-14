Watch now: Illinois State men's basketball to entertain Missouri State in MVC opener on Dec. 1

NORMAL — Illinois State's men's basketball team will open the Missouri Valley Conference season on Dec. 1 against Missouri State as the MVC office released the league schedule Tuesday.

This year, all 10 league schools will play a single conference game the week after Thanksgiving (on either Dec. 1 or 2). This will be the earliest MVC starting date in ISU's history.

Each school's remaining 17 league contests will occur after Christmas, beginning with games on Jan. 2 when ISU travels to Valparaiso.

The ISU men entertain Bradley on Jan. 16 at Redbird Arena and go to Peoria to face the Braves on Feb. 19 in the Interstate 74 rivalry.

Other MVC games at Redbird Arena are Loyola (Jan. 5), Evansville (Jan. 23), Drake (Jan. 26), Southern Illinois (Feb. 5), Valparaiso (Feb. 9), Northern Iowa (Feb. 16) and Indiana State (Feb. 26) in the regular-season finale.

ISU's remaining road league games are at Evansville (Jan. 8), Drake (Jan. 12), Missouri State (Jan. 19), UNI (Jan. 29), Loyola (Feb. 2), Indiana State (Feb. 12) and Southern Illinois (Feb. 22).

Television network designations and start times will be made later. A game date shift could occur to accommodate a national television partner request.

The MVC Tournament will be March 3-6 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

ISU opens the season Nov. 9 against North Carolina-Wilmington at Redbird Arena as the nonconference schedule was released earlier. The Redbirds have six other nonconference home games, three true road games (including Dec. 29 at Wisconsin) and two games at the Cancun Challenge in Mexico.

