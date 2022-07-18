Watch now: Illinois State loses kicker Ian Wagner to season-ending injury, adds transfer kicker

NORMAL — The Illinois State football team will have to wait until 2023 to watch Ian Wagner show off his powerful leg under game conditions.

Wagner, a redshirt freshman who was expected to be the Redbirds’ place-kicker and possibly punter as well for the upcoming season, has undergone season-ending surgery to address a stress fracture in his shin.

“It was a stress fracture that would not heal. They had to put a rod in to help the healing process,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “It was his plant leg. That (kicking) takes a beating on the lower body and hips. They torque that thing a lot.”

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Wagner has the leg for field goals of over 50 yards and connected on a 57-yarder before a game last fall.

Fortunately for the Redbirds, they had sought out more kicker-punter depth before Wagner’s injury was discovered.

ISU has added Nebraska transfer Josh Jasek to the roster. Jack Takerian, who covered 56 yards on his lone punt last season, returns to the team.

“We found him in the (transfer) portal. We were looking for competition as a kicker,” said Spack. “He was looking for an opportunity to play. He realizes there will be competition here as well, but his chances of playing are a little better.”

Jasek did not see game action at Nebraska, but connected on 11 of 17 field goal tries with a long of 56 yards in the 2021 spring season for Iowa Western.

Spack called Takerian “the odds on favorite to punt,” while Jasek “should have a pretty good shot at being kicker. He can punt as well.”

The ISU coach indicated linebacker Damien Jackson, who has high school kicking experience, will be trained as an emergency kicker and punter when practice begins in August.

Recruiting update

While NCAA rules prohibit Spack from commenting on recruits until they sign national letters of intent, the Pantagraph has confirmed six high school players have committed to sign with the Redbirds in December.

Giving verbal commitments to ISU have been tight ends Nick Hawkins (6-5, 225 pounds) of Lemont and Brady Probst (6-4, 242) of Brownsburg, Indiana, defensive linemen Ivan Erickson (6-6, 250) of Aurora Marmion Academy and Larry Hart III (6-4, 255) of Indianapolis Ben Davis, linebacker Anthony Corona (6-2, 210) of Wilmot, Wisconsin and safety Evan Sierra (6-1, 200) of Orlando (Florida) Christian Prep.

Sierra is a former high school teammate of current ISU receiver Jalen Carr.