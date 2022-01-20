Watch now: Illinois State looking forward to two-game MVC series against Evansville

NORMAL — Moments after Illinois State's lopsided 25-point loss at Missouri State on Wednesday, Howard Fleming Jr. stood outside the Redbirds' locker room confident there would be no lasting effect on the Redbirds.

"We'll definitely chop up the film and study this game so it doesn't happen again," said the sophomore guard, which the Redbirds did Thursday morning on campus. "I feel it was just our toughness. That's not something you can watch on film and fix. That's something we all have to fix within us."

The last-place Purple Aces (4-12 overall, 0-5 MVC) come to Redbird Arena at 6 p.m. Friday with the teams meeting again at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.

Evansville knows how ISU is feeling at the moment. The Aces have lost their last two games by 32 and 29 to Bradley and Loyola, respectively.

ISU head coach Dan Muller said it won't quite be the same as last season when MVC teams played each other in back-to-back games at the same locale on consecutive days. The Redbirds and Evansville split a series at the Ford Center.

"We had four days to prepare for a weekend series last year and now we have one without a day off," said Muller on Thursday morning. "Right now it feels like a quick turnaround for one game. It might feel different on Saturday."

ISU (9-9, 2-3), which is playing four games in an eight-day span, knows containing Evansville guards Jawaun Newton and Shamar Givance will be crucial in trying to get a sweep and some momentum going forward.

The senior guards are combining for almost 29 points per game. But they are the only double-digit scorers as Evansville is averaging a league-low 59.8 points.

"We have to figure out how to keep the floor spaced and to deliver the ball at a time when our shooters are comfortable and they're ready," said Evansville head coach Todd Lickliter. "We're looking at different actions. We've added to what we've been doing and trying to complement Jawaun and Shamar with the spacing."

Muller said the Aces have recently been playing without a true post player. So ISU's defense will need to cover the whole court.

"They have five guys on the court who will aggressively shoot 3s," said Muller. "That definitely switches your ball screen coverages and your rotations."

Fleming has been one of ISU's best defenders all season. Now the 6-foot-5 sophomore is becoming a bigger offensive threat, especially since coming off quarantine and an ankle injury that sidelined him last week against Drake.

In the first half at Missouri State, Fleming took the ball hard at the rim for three layups. He also made a 3-pointer and scored 10 points. That came after his career-high 11 points three days earlier against Bradley.

With teams focusing on Antonio Reeves and Josiah Strong from the perimeter, Fleming said it is opening driving lanes for him.

"I definitely want to do it a little more," he said. "With me shooting a little better than last year, driving is something I look forward to doing if that can help my team get those buckets. If I can't score I'm going to kick it out."

When Missouri State pulled away early in the second half, it allowed Muller to give Fleming, Reeves, Strong and Kendall Lewis a little more rest than anticipated while looking ahead to the Evansville series. Reeves' 29 minutes were high for the Redbirds.

ISU also was able to get Mark Freeman some quality minutes in his comeback from an ankle injury, too. The point guard responded with a team-high 19 points.

"He got his rhythm in the second half which is important for our team not only for the rest of the year, but in this stretch of games where we need more depth on the bench," said Muller.

