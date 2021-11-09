Watch now: Illinois State linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh learns his lessons well

NORMAL — After watching Zeke Vandenburgh register 13 tackles in four spring games, Illinois State football coach Brock Spack wanted more from his outside linebacker.

And so did Vandenburgh.

So at Vandenburgh’s request, Spack put together a tape of about 80 plays. The nearly two-hour session of player and coach analyzing those plays has paid huge dividends.

Vandenburgh ranks second on the Redbirds with 64 tackles and leads the team with 8½ tackles for loss, four sacks and four quarterback hurries.

His 14-tackle, two-sack performance in a 17-10 victory over Northern Iowa last Saturday earned Vandenburgh Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors.

“He gave me some great feedback. Really what I worked on all summer was certain things he said can help me make plays,” Vandenburgh said of his meeting with Spack. “If I want to play at the next level, there are certain things I have to improve on.”

A former all-Big Ten Conference linebacker at Purdue, Spack found plenty of areas Vandenburgh could shore up while also secure in the knowledge the 6-foot-3, 235-pound junior possessed the raw talent to put his advice into practice.

“You have to answer the question why are you not making some of these plays,” said Spack. “He’s really smart. He did a lot of self reflecting. He said I’ve got to change some things about how I approach the week and how I prepare on the field.

“Things he didn’t do well in practice would follow him on Saturday. In order to play fast and be faster on tape, you have to practice faster. I shook his hand for being Player of the Week and told him ‘your practice habits have followed you to the field and it’s showing up on game day.’ ”

Vandenburgh has shown improvement in getting off blocks and maintaining a rushing lane when pursuing the quarterback. Northern Iowa quarterback Theo Day would attest to that.

“You can’t just do your job. You have to go above and beyond,” said the Freeport native. “I held myself to a higher standard. Then on Saturday, the plays were there. Certain calls we had into plays they were running set me up for success.”

Vandenburgh has served as the defense’s captain this season.

“I know he wanted to be a leader. I told him if he wanted to be a leader, you have to be out there every single day,” Spack said. “He’s practiced every day and practiced hard.”

“When you have guys believing in you, it makes it a lot easier,” said Vandenburgh.

Green light for Bohlken

A fifth-year senior, ISU punter JT Bohlken finally got the OK to take off on a fake punt against Northern Iowa and rushed for a 21-yard gain.

“I’ve never done that before. I always wanted to do that in a game,” Bohlken said. “I thought doing a fake punt would be so fun. I got the chance to do it and it was fun."

With Spack’s approval, punt team coach Mike Banks gave Bohlken the OK to run if the opportunity presented itself.

“It’s a read option type of play, run it or punt it,” said Bohlken. “The hole was there so I decided to run it. It turned out to be a good play.”

That was hardly the extent of Bohlken’s impact.

As a key player in a defensive battle, Bohlken punted 12 times for a career-high 516 yards (43.0 per boot) and had four punts downed inside the 20-yard line to earn both MVFC and FCS STATS Perform National Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

“I’m honored to be on that list,” Bohlken said. “It’s a cool recognition to have.”

Guards sidelined

Redbird offensive guards Trey Georgie and Zach Mueller did not play against Northern Iowa and will not play in Saturday’s 2 p.m. game at North Dakota.

Spack declined to give the reason for the linemen’s absence but said it was not disciplinary.

Peter Bussone and Evan Day are ISU’s starting guards. Bussone was a starter earlier in the season before an injury took him out of the lineup.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.