Watch now: Illinois State leads No. 7 Southern Illinois at halftime

CARBONDALE— The Illinois State football team leads No. 7-ranked Southern Illinois, 10-0, at halftime Saturday at Saluki Stadium.

A Damien Jackson punt block set up the game's first score, a 22-yard Aidan Bresnahan field goal with 13:35 left in the second quarter.

The Redbirds pushed their lead to 10-0 with a 4-yard Pha'leak Brown touchdown run 1:17 before halftime.

In a defensive tussle, ISU holds a 113-73 edge in total offense at the break.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

