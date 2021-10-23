Watch now: Illinois State leads No. 15 South Dakota at halftime

VERMILLION, S.D. – Two Aidan Bresnahan field goals and a long Cole Mueller touchdown run have Illinois State leading No. 15-ranked South Dakota, 13-7, at halftime Saturday at the DakotaDome.

Bresnahan opened the scoring with a career-long 47-yard field goal with 4:38 left in the first quarter.

Mueller then shot through the middle and sprinted 69 yards for a touchdown and a 10-0 ISU lead.

South Dakota quarterback and Normal West High School graduate Carson Camp left the game in the second quarter after a hard hit from Redbird linebacker Shanon Reid.

The Coyotes struck for a 7-yard touchdown pass from Cole Stenstrom to Brett Samson with 2:22 left in the opening half.

ISU took three of those points back when Bresnahan was good on a 42-yard field goal try on the final play of the half.

This story will be updated

