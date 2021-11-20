Watch now: Illinois State leads Indiana State at halftime

NORMAL – The Illinois State football team carried a 10-0 lead over Indiana State into halftime Saturday at Hancock Stadium in the season finale.

A 16-yard Spencer DeForest punt return, ISU’s longest of the season, put the Redbirds in excellent field position for their first drive.

That drive didn’t last long as Jackson Waring went deep to Austin Nagel, who hauled in the bomb inside the 5 and carried a Sycamores’ defender into the end zone.

JT Bohlken's extra point handed ISU a 7-0 lead just 71 seconds into the contest. ISU's punter, Bohlken was filling in for injured place-kicker Aidan Bresnahan.

Indiana State squandered two scoring opportunities as Alan Selzer was wide right with a 33-yard field goal attempt and wide left from 22 yards.

The Redbirds tacked on a 34-yard Bohlken field goal as time expired.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.