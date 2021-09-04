Watch now: Illinois State leads Butler at halftime in season opener

NORMAL — Illinois State quarterback Bryce Jefferson hit Austin Nagel with a 44-yard touchdown pass late in the first half Saturday as the Redbirds carried a 21-7 lead into halftime in the season opener at Hancock Stadium.
ISU tailback Nigel White opened the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown jaunt in the first quarter.
The Redbirds went ahead 14-0 after a 1-yard scoring surge from Cole Mueller.
Butler held the ball for 17 plays and 10 minutes in the second quarter. The Bulldogs dented the scoreboard on fourth-and-goal with a 1-yard scoring pass from Bret Bushka to Jared Suchevits.
Jefferson then connected with Austin Nagel for a 44-yard touchdown bomb with 1:16 left in the half.
ISU linebacker Shanon Reid was penalized for targeting in the second quarter and ejected.
This story will be updated
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt