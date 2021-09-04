Watch now: Illinois State leads Butler at halftime in season opener

NORMAL — Illinois State quarterback Bryce Jefferson hit Austin Nagel with a 44-yard touchdown pass late in the first half Saturday as the Redbirds carried a 21-7 lead into halftime in the season opener at Hancock Stadium.

ISU tailback Nigel White opened the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown jaunt in the first quarter.

The Redbirds went ahead 14-0 after a 1-yard scoring surge from Cole Mueller.

Butler held the ball for 17 plays and 10 minutes in the second quarter. The Bulldogs dented the scoreboard on fourth-and-goal with a 1-yard scoring pass from Bret Bushka to Jared Suchevits.

Jefferson then connected with Austin Nagel for a 44-yard touchdown bomb with 1:16 left in the half.

ISU linebacker Shanon Reid was penalized for targeting in the second quarter and ejected.

This story will be updated

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.