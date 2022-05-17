Watch now: Illinois State lands frontcourt player in 6-10 Joe Petrakis from Western Carolina

NORMAL — There was a missing piece in Illinois State's deep dive this spring into the NCAA Transfer Portal — adding size in the frontcourt.

Joe Petrakis solves that problem while giving the Redbirds a different dimension than a traditional big man.

The 6-foot-10, 224-pound Petrakis announced Tuesday he will be transferring to ISU for his final two years of eligibility under new Redbird head coach Ryan Pedon. Petrakis played at Western Carolina last season and averaged 8.0 points and 3.2 rebounds while making 58 3-pointers.

"The biggest thing I was looking for out of the portal was a great relationship with the coaches, which I got at Illinois State," said Petrakis, who made a campus visit last week. "They recruited me the hardest out of anybody. Also, I was looking for the right fit with the system they run. I feel like they're going to utilize me the way I want to be used."

Pedon cannot comment on Petrakis until the school receives a signed financial aid agreement.

Petrakis, who is a native of Wichita, Kansas, is the sixth transfer Pedon and his staff have secured. Brigham Young transfer Seneca Knight is a 6-7 wing, while the others are all guards — Luke Kasubke (Kansas State), Bloomington High School graduate Colton Sandage (Western Illinois), Darius Burford (Elon) and Malachi Poindexter (Virginia).

Kasubke is no stranger to Petrakis. They were at Kansas State together for the 2021-22 season.

"I just want to win," said Petrakis. "I feel Illinois State has the pieces that are coming together that can win games."

Petrakis figures to battle junior holdovers Ryan Schmitt and Alex Kotov for a starting spot in the ISU frontcourt next to returning starter Kendall Lewis with another returner, Liam McChesney, also in the mix.

ISU will be Petrakis' fourth school. He started out at Dodge City (Kan.) Community College before transferring to Kansas State to play for Bruce Weber for two years.

Petrakis redshirted his first year at Kansas State before playing in 11 games in the 2020-21 season, averaging 1.5 points and 0.9 rebounds.

Seeking more playing time, Petrakis transferred to Western Carolina, which competes in the Southern Conference. He started 30 of 32 games, making 54.4% inside the arc and 34.5% outside where Petrakis took the majority of his shots.

When asked to describe his game, Petrakis said "definitely a big-time shooter and a guy who plays hard every possession and a smart player and a guy who values winning over anything. I haven't won a whole lot in college, and that's what I want to do."

Western Carolina went 11-21 last season while finishing last in the Southern Conference with a 5-13 mark.

"I wanted a change of scenery and to be a little closer to home and felt I could play at a little higher level, too," he said. "I already played high major for two years. Also the system. I didn't feel the system (at Western Carolina) was perfect for me, and I feel Illinois State has exactly what I was looking for."

Petrakis has a 7-1 wingspan. Not only does that help defending more physical players in the post, but "even on the perimeter with guards (on switches) to give them a little bit of space and still contest shots."

While growing up in Wichita, Petrakis said he attended numerous Wichita State games when the Shockers were in the Missouri Valley Conference. He also has a more direct connection to ISU than that.

Petrakis has been trained since he was 11 or 12 by Randy Smithson, a Normal Community High School graduate. Smithson played two years at ISU for his father, Gene, before transferring to Wichita State when the elder Smithson got that job.

"He (Randy Smithson) told me it's the right spot for me," said Petrakis. "He's been in contact with Illinois State's coaches and they've been reaching out to him. He was sold on it, and I'm sold on it, too."

Petrakis made recruiting visits to Appalachian State and Southeast Missouri State, where former Kansas State assistant Brad Korn is the head coach. He canceled visits to Southern Illinois and BYU.

"After (visiting) Illinois State I got home and talked to my mom about everything and felt it was the right place," he said. "I didn't want to waste other coaches' time and possibly miss out on Illinois State, too."

