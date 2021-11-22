Watch now: Illinois State hopes to use momentum against Saint Louis in Cancun

A long travel day to the sun in Riviera Maya, Mexico, was made a lot more tolerable for Illinois State's basketball team by what transpired at Redbird Arena on Saturday night.

ISU pulled victory from the jaws of defeat, rallying late in regulation to force overtime before beating Bucknell, 105-100. The Redbirds left early Sunday morning for the Cancun Challenge where ISU (2-2) faces Saint Louis (4-1) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"I would have been worried if we would have lost this game where our heads would have been going down to play Saint Louis because we're playing another good team, then we're going to play another good team," said ISU head coach Dan Muller after beating Bucknell.

ISU meets Buffalo (2-1) or Stephen F. Austin (3-1) on Wednesday before heading back home Thanksgiving Day. ISU entertains Division II Purdue Northwest on Saturday at Redbird Arena.

"Hopefully that's the biggest impact on this (Bucknell) win is our guys go down with confidence and have some fun, but also understand what it takes to win," said Muller.

Saint Louis, which was picked to finish third in the 14-team Atlantic-10 Conference preseason poll, features a familiar face to those in Bloomington-Normal.

Normal West High School graduate Francis Okoro, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound junior center, is coming off the bench for the Billikens after transferring from Oregon where he played two seasons.

Okoro averages 9.4 points and team highs of 9.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.

The Billikens have won four home games by an average margin of 41.8 points, including Saturday's 75-58 victory against Mercer. Memphis handed Saint Louis its lone defeat, 90-74, on the road.

Saint Louis suffered a major setback in the preseason. Javonte Perkins, a 6-6 swingman who averaged 17.1 points last season and was a first-team preseason all-conference selection, suffered a torn ACL during an exhibition game and is out for the season.

ISU's Antoine Reeves went from leading in the country in scoring to tied for ninth with a 23.0 average after scoring a season-low 12 points against Bucknell. But point guard Mark Freeman took up the slack with a career-high 34 points while Sy Chatman produced his second double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

The Redbirds traveled all day to get to Riviera Maya on Sunday. This is ISU's third appearance in the Cancun Challenge with previous trips in 2011 and 2015.

"We're not going to practice long (Monday), so can we get ready for another good team without a lot of practice and a travel day?" said Muller. "I think we can, but it will be a challenge for every team going down."

Both ISU games in Cancun (5 or 7:30 p.m. Wednesday) will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

