Watch now: Illinois State hopes productive offseason translates to more wins on basketball court

NORMAL — The first official day of practice arrived Tuesday afternoon for Illinois State's basketball team. To say it couldn't come fast enough would be an understatement.

The difference between years past, especially a year ago, is striking to Dan Muller as he starts his 10th year as the Redbirds' head coach.

"We did more team stuff than I've ever done in the offseason," said Muller before greeting his team for practice at Redbird Arena. "One of the reasons is we have no scholarship freshmen on our team for the first time ever.

"We've gone pretty fast. We have more in now than we ever have. These first couple weeks we'll probably narrow down the rotation sooner than ever and define roles sooner than ever."

An influx of four transfers, three with Division I experience, along with six returners who played at least 14 minutes per game has Muller optimistic better days are ahead.

ISU has gone 17-39 the past two years, including 7-18 during last season's unique COVID-19 campaign when the Redbirds finished last in the Missouri Valley Conference for the first time since 2004.

"There is a really good feel and atmosphere and culture right now with this group," said Muller. "Those guys who were on our team last year who are returning, we don't talk about last year hardly at all, but they know. We struggled for many reasons and a lot were in our control. They know that."

Shoring up ISU's defensive woes has been a top priority. Muller believes two transfers, 5-foot-10 junior point guard Mark Freeman (Tennesee State) and 6-7 forward Kendall Lewis (Appalachian State), immediately make ISU better on that end.

Muller expects ISU to play more man-to-man defense, which he prefers, instead of a 2-3 matchup zone that was regularly used last season out of necessity.

"We were lucky enough to bring in a couple guys who are pretty gifted defensively," said Muller. "Some of that is without a doubt scouting and projecting, and some hoping. The guys returning are all better defensively and other guys are gifted defensively.

"I have very high hopes for this team defensively. It's no secret our defense hasn't been good the last couple years, and we have to get where we were a couple years ago. That's my goal."

Muller would like to establish a set rotation of between eight and 10 players. He believes five players have separated themselves already, with a sixth and seventh "really close."

While Muller wouldn't name those players yet, at the top of the list is Antonio Reeves.

The 6-5 junior guard, who put his name in the NBA Draft before withdrawing, is ISU's leading returning scorer at 12.4 points per game after DJ Horne (15.1 ppg) transferred to Arizona State.

"Antonio Reeves has come back and been absolutely outstanding," said Muller. "We've emphasized ways and spots to get him the ball. He's kind of separated himself as our best offensive player, especially recently, and he's been good defensively, too."

Freeman, who averaged 17.1 points and 4.6 assists last season at Tennessee State, and 6-5 sophomore Howard Fleming Jr. give the Redbirds two true point guards, something that has been lacking since Paris Lee graduated in 2017.

Senior Josiah Strong (11.5 ppg) and sophomore Emon Washington (5.3 ppg) also figure to be in the backcourt mix. Lewis, junior Alex Kotov, and sophomores Harouna Sissoko and Liam McChesney, a 6-10 transfer from Utah State, are battling at the power forward spot.

Replacing Dusan Mahorcic (9.9 ppg, team-high 7.2 rebounds), who transferred to Utah, in the middle could be the biggest question mark heading into the Nov. 9 season opener against North Carolina-Wilmington at Redbird Arena.

Senior Sy Chatman (who played five games last season before opting out), junior Abdou Ndiaye, sophomore Alston Andrews and junior transfer Ryan Schmitt are the candidates to man the 5 spot.

The 6-11, 230-pound Schmitt helped Des Moines Area Community College to the NJCAA Division II national championship while averaging 12.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for two seasons.

"Abdou has played the most minutes of that group," said Muller. "None has played heavy minutes at the Division I level. They're all capable. That's the most open competition right now to determine not only first (team), but second and third."

Muller said his sense of urgency this season is the same as always — to compete for the league title and a possible at-large NCAA Tournament berth.

He appears confident that will happen.

"I do know we have to be better," he said. "I've been the first to say it and it's going to happen because this group has been really good."

