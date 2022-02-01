Watch now: Illinois State heads to Loyola hoping practice helps turn things around in February

CHICAGO — There might not be another Missouri Valley Conference basketball team ready to put January in the rearview mirror more than Illinois State.

The Redbirds underwent a COVID-19 outbreak early in the month that postponed two games. That forced a stretch of seven games in 17 days with little time to practice. Then came a devastating knee injury to their best inside player, Sy Chatman, that knocked him out for the rest of the season.

When the final seconds ticked off on January, ISU lost six of eight games.

Heading to Gentile Arena for a 7 p.m. game against league co-leader Loyola (16-4 overall, 7-2 MVC) on Wednesday might not be the best way to start February.

Yet the Redbirds (10-12, 3-6) hope getting back to a regular practice routine will help them build some momentum heading toward the MVC Tournament in St. Louis the first week of March.

"This is the first day in a long time we can have a normal practice, and we need it desperately with our habits and also with losing Sy Chatman with no time really to make the adjustments we need to make," said ISU's Dan Muller during Monday's MVC Coaches Zoom meeting.

"Hopefully our players think about it the same way. This is a critical time for us to start today preparing for Loyola and will continue the next couple weeks."

Defense not same

ISU's defense hasn't been the same since returning from Christmas break. Throw in the loss of Chatman, who was the team's top rebounder as well as second-leading scorer, and getting things squared away during practice is crucial to any success in February.

Muller said he would "lean" toward defense being more important in practices than offense.

"If we don't start guarding better we're not going to win many games," he said.

Road woes

The Redbirds haven't found the same success on the road in the last five seasons as they did during Muller's first five years as coach from 2012-2017 when they went 29-37.

ISU is 10-47 during true road games the last five seasons, including 1-7 this season with the only win at Chicago State. During the last three seasons in road and neutral court games, ISU's record is 6-34.

The Redbirds had chances to turn around their road fortunes this season. But they lost in double overtime at Eastern Michigan and in overtime at Valparaiso on Jan. 2 before the COVID shutdown. ISU played its best road game at then No. 24-ranked Wisconsin on Dec 29, taking the Badgers to the wire before coming up short, 89-85.

ISU's last three road games have seen a big drop-off.

The Redbirds were blasted at Missouri State, 88-63, on Jan. 19. After routing Evansville by 38 at home, ISU lost the rematch against the Purple Aces, 56-53, two days later in which Chatman was hurt at the end of the game.

Against Northern Iowa last Saturday in Cedar Falls, ISU trailed by four with 14 minutes left before collapsing in a 79-65 defeat.

"The biggest thing on the road, it's hard because it's just us," said ISU junior guard Mark Freeman. "Togetherness is the most important thing. We have to stick together all 40 minutes. The results will take care of themselves."

Sophomore forward Liam McChesney, who has prospered in his first two starts for Chatman with 14 and 19 points, knows the Redbirds must become mentally tougher in the regular season's final month.

"This is the dog days, man," said McChesney after the UNI loss. "It all starts in practice having a good practice when we're back and being ready for a big Loyola game in Chicago."

MVC's top team

Loyola has been the MVC's best team in the last five seasons, particularly at home. The Ramblers are 24-1 in their last 25 MVC games and 35-1 in the last 36 overall at Gentile Arena.

Missouri State snapped Loyola's 30-game home court winning streak on Jan. 22 as Isiaih Mosley exploded for 40 points, the most ever against the Ramblers at Gentile Arena.

Loyola is leaving the MVC at the end of the season to join the Atlantic-10 Conference. When Porter Moser departed after a Sweet 16 run last March to become Oklahoma's head coach, Loyola assistant Drew Valentine took over the Ramblers.

Lucas Williamson is the last player around from Loyola's 2018 squad which advanced to The Final Four. He is among four Rambler players who returned for a fifth season when the NCAA gave players another year of eligibility because of the pandemic.

Williamson has always been one of the MVC's best defensive players. He's taken on more of an offensive role this season and in MVC play is averaging 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 44.4% outside the arc.

"He's improved throughout the course of his career in so many different ways. His play-making and facilitating and creating offense for himself has been evident this year," said Valentine. "He's done a good job getting himself in really good shape because it's hard to play on both sides of the court at an all-league level that I think he's playing at this year."

