Watch now: Illinois State hangs on to defeat No. 15 South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. — A veteran made a veteran play to secure an Illinois State victory Saturday at the DakotaDome.

Sixth-year senior Jarrell Jackson intercepted a Cole Stenstrom pass with 1:38 remaining and the Redbirds ran out the clock on a 20-14 Missouri Valley Football Conference win over No. 15 South Dakota.

“I knew they were going to try to run something quick,” said Jackson. “The quarterback started scrambling, and I broke off on it. I didn’t think he was going to throw it. But he threw it, I caught it and that’s the game.”

ISU snapped a three-game losing streak while improving to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the MVFC.

“That was a very veteran play,” ISU coach Brock Spack said of Jackson. “He’s worked hard to become a really good football player. I’m proud of him.”

First, South Dakota (5-3, 3-2) drove to the ISU 9-yard line.

Shanon Reid broke up a third-and-goal pass, and Kenton Wilhoit and Clayton Isbell teamed up to stop a scrambling Stenstrom at the 4 on fourth down.

“He had 10 yards to get into the end zone,” Wilhoit said, “and I wasn’t going to let that happen.”

“Big time. They played really well,” said Spack of his defense. “They are a good group. That’s what we expect out of our defense. Our defense been good for a long time. That’s kind of who we are.”

Three ISU runs netted 4 yards as the Coyotes used all three of their timeouts. South Dakota took over at its own 49 before Jackson stepped in to seal the Redbird triumph.

“We’ve struggled to get our young guys to finish games,” Spack said. “This was one we had to have. We did a good job with that today and won.”

Wilhoit turned in another huge play in the third quarter, leaping to snare a Stenstrom pass out of the air at the line of scrimmage and returning it 26 yards for his second career touchdown.

South Dakota pulled within 20-14 on a 5-yard Travis Theis touchdown run with a 11:28 remaining.

Two Aidan Bresnahan field goals and a long Cole Mueller touchdown run handed ISU a 13-7 margin entering halftime.

Bresnahan opened the scoring with a career-long 47-yard field goal with 4:38 left in the first quarter.

Mueller then shot through the middle and sprinted 69 yards for a touchdown and a 10-0 ISU lead. Mueller could see the play unfolding on the end zone video board and knew he would not be caught from behind.

“I saw the two safeties, and I knew I could split in between them and be gone,” said Mueller. “I don’t think I even got touched. The O line was just … and it was right down the middle.”

Mueller finished with 24 carries and is believed to have surpassed his career high of 144 yards rushing. The South Dakota statistics program crashed in the second quarter and final numbers were not available.

South Dakota quarterback and Normal West High School graduate Carson Camp left the game in the second quarter after a hard hit from Reid. Camp and was down on the turf for several minutes but walked off under his own power. He had his left arm in a sling on the sideline in the second half.

Reid’s hit also caused a fumble that was recovered by ISU’s Jeremiah Jordan at the Coyotes’ 27, but ISU did not cash in on the turnover when a 37-yard Bresnahan field goal attempt was blocked.

The Coyotes struck for a 7-yard touchdown pass from Cole Stenstrom to Brett Samson with 2:22 left in the opening half.

ISU took three of those points back when Bresnahan was good on a 42-yard field goal try on the final play of the half.

