Watch now: Illinois State handles Butler in season opener

NORMAL — Bryce Jefferson passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two more Saturday as the Illinois State football team throttled Butler, 49-7, before a crowd of 8,148 in the season opener at Hancock Stadium.

The win was the 86th career victory for ISU coach Brock Spack to tie the school record originally set by Edwin Struck.

The Redbirds built on a 21-7 halftime edge with 21 third-quarter points on a 5-yard Jefferson scoring rush, a 20-yard TD strike from Jefferson to tight end Bryson Deming and an 80-yard sprint into the end zone by Cole Mueller.

Jefferson tacked on ISU’s final touchdown with a 14-yard scramble up the middle on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Jefferson found Austin Nagel with a 44-yard touchdown pass late in the first half for a 21-7 margin.

ISU tailback Nigel White opened the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown jaunt in the first quarter.

The Redbirds went ahead 14-0 after a 1-yard scoring surge from Mueller, who finished with 111 yards on eight carries.

Butler held the ball for 17 plays and 10 minutes in the second quarter. The Bulldogs dented the scoreboard on fourth-and-goal with a 1-yard scoring pass from Bret Bushka to Jared Suchevits.

Jefferson completed 8 of 17 passes for 193 yards. Nagel covered 69 yards on two receptions and Kacper Rutkiewicz 57 yards on a pair of catches.

Kevin Brown added 81 yards on the ground on just six attempts.

Braden Price intercepted two passes and Clayton Isbell one for ISU.

Redbird linebacker Shanon Reid was penalized for targeting in the second quarter and ejected.

