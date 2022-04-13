Watch now: Illinois State gymnast Jaye Mack ready for national stage

NORMAL — At the Norman (Oklahoma) Regional, Illinois State freshman gymnast Jaye Mack kept assuring herself that she belonged in such a competition.

After scoring a 9.925 on the floor exercise, Mack had to wait nearly 48 hours to be told she belonged at the next level too: the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships.

“It was down to the last few routines from Minnesota and Cal to see if Jaye would make it to nationals,” ISU coach Bob Conkling said. “Minnesota pulled from third to second to overtake Cal, solidifying Jaye’s qualification. I couldn’t be more excited for Jaye. She had a fantastic floor routine and deserves to compete at the NCAA Championship in Fort Worth.”

Mack had to wait for tiebreaker scenarios to play themselves out. Minnesota qualifying for nationals as a team meant Mack owned the highest score from a gymnast not on a qualifying team.

That secured her spot at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. She will perform after Minnesota’s gymnasts compete in the floor exercise at noon Thursday on ESPN2.

“It was crazy watching them, hoping and praying and crossing my fingers I would make it,” said Mack. “I hung out with my parents Friday and tried not to think about it. Saturday was one of the most nerve wracking experiences I’ve gone through. It was a surreal moment. I was overcome with happiness and kind of surprised to make it, a lot of feelings at once.”

Mack’s 9.925 on the Oklahoma campus tied a personal best mark she had attained twice before.

“It was such a cool experience to be there. There were a lot of elite gymnasts. It was cool to compete with them,” she said. “I had to keep telling myself I belong there. I’m just as capable as them.”

A native of Kansas City, Mack knew reaching the national stage as a freshman would be a monumental task.

“I definitely surprised myself,” said Mack. “I knew it was not out of reach, but something I had to work really hard at.”

Teammate Angelica Labat was sitting next to Mack when her berth to nationals became official. A sophomore, Labat was the first Redbird to qualify for nationals in 2021. She did so in the vault.

“She has always been real helpful in the gym,” Mack said. “If you have a rough day, she’s always there to pick you up. You see her have a rough day herself, and you see how hard she pushes herself to get to the next level. I use that to help me.”

Floor exercise wasn’t always Mack’s strength.

“When I was younger, floor wasn’t my best event,” she said. “I was powerful, but it took me a long time to figure out how to use that power in the right way. Learning how to use my power, it became my best event.”

Mack has listened to Labat’s advice on competing on the national stage.

“She told me it was such a cool opportunity to be there and watch and meet people. I’m looking forward to that,” Mack said. “There are a lot of goals I could set skill wise and score wise. But I want to enjoy the moment and take it all in and realize I made the next level.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

