Watch now: Illinois State football's trio of tailbacks ready to be unleashed

NORMAL — There was no attempt at recruiting sleight of hand as Illinois State sought the talents of Pha’leak Brown, Nigel White and Cole Mueller.

The Redbirds laid their cards on the table, and all three tailbacks went all in by signing national letters of intent.

“We were all on the same (recruiting) visit. We were all told the truth,” Mueller said. “You’re going to have fight for the job. If you’re the dude, you’re the dude.”

The Redbirds were a bit low on tailbacks in 2019 with All-American James Robinson entering his final season.

“We were not trying to pull the wool over their eyes. We try to be honest, sometimes maybe too honest and guys go other places,” Spack said. “They were good guys willing to compete. That was not an issue for them. That tells me a lot about them. That’s why I like them so much. They’re very unselfish.”

“Most people might get jealous if they find out another good guy is coming,” said Brown. “All of us were cool with the decision and excited to compete with each other and together at the same time.”

All three had received scholarship offers from FBS programs. Mueller was committed to Kansas for several months before he was dropped when the Jayhawks had a coaching change. Brown appeared headed to Appalachian State before that fell through, and White was offered by Louisville at one point.

“It's been really unbelievable the backs that fell into our lap,” Spack said when announcing his recruiting class in February of 2019. “We’re not going to pass on a great player.”

After a 2019 season of acclimation and learning from Robinson, the tailback trio was robbed of a redshirt freshman season in 2020 by pandemic cancellations.

Brown rushed for 271 yards in the four-game spring slate, netting 4.8 yards per carry. White registered 230 yards with 5.8 per attempt. Mueller missed all spring action after tearing his Achilles’ tendon.

“It’s fun competition,” said White. “I take things from Cole and Pha’leak for my game, and I’m sure they take some things from my game as well.”

White hails from high school powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida where he shared carries with a Pitt recruit. Spack often refers to the 5-foot-9, 175-pound White as “Florida fast.”

“I’ve been working on my moves on the second level,” White said, “trying to make a safety miss and get in the end zone.”

A lack of poundage has not rendered White timid while venturing up the middle.

“Everything he’s got, he’ll throw it in there,” said running backs coach Sam Ojuri.

A 6-foot, 215-pounder from Wentzville, Mo., Mueller is the most physical of the three. Mueller played at 190 in high school.

“I’m still sore, but I’m bound to be sore for about a year after surgery. I’ve got to push through it,” said Mueller. “I’ve been a wrestler my entire life so I’ve always been more into the physical side of football. I finally have weight behind me. Especially when you pack it on your legs, it makes it a lot easier to drag through arm tackles.”

“Cole looks like his old self,” Spack said. “He seems to be doing very well. I’m sure he doesn’t feel 100 percent, but he looks very close to me. He’s exactly what we thought he would be. He just needs to get the rust off.”

Mueller believes the presence of White and Brown pushes him to work harder.

“You can’t take days off,” he said. “None of those reps are guaranteed. Some days you could be running with the ones (first team). The next day you could get a couple threes reps. You never know.”

At 5-10 and 205 pounds, Brown is considered a combination of White and Mueller with plus power and speed. He also caught nine passes in four spring contests.

“Whoever works the hardest gets the most chances,” said Brown, a native of Chester, S.C., “That’s why we’re all working hard.”

Ojuri said distributing carries when the season begins Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against Butler at Hancock Stadium “will be more by feel.

“Those three all bring something really good to the table. Collectively, they will be able to provide a lot for our offense. We’ll see how these guys are playing, who has the hot hand, who is protecting (the passer) and who is catching the ball well that day. All three of those guys can play plus (sophomore) Kevin Brown has been doing a really good job.”

With the spring not counting as a year of eligibility by the NCAA, Brown, White and Mueller may be in their third year of school at ISU but still have four years to play should they choose to use them.

“We’re eager to finally get a chance to prove ourselves,” Brown said.

Along with the speedy Kevin Brown, the Redbirds also have true freshman tailbacks in Wenkers Wright and Sean Allen. Redshirt freshman Rashad Lampkin will miss the entire season with a knee injury.

Wright rushed for 112 yards in a recent intrasquad scrimmage but has recently been slowed by a minor knee injury.

