Watch now: Illinois State football tries to even season record at North Dakota

With matching 4-5 records, the football teams from Illinois State and North Dakota both cling to the opportunity for a winning season with two games remaining.

Only one team will keep that possibility alive when the Redbirds and Fighting Hawks square off Saturday in a 2 p.m. Missouri Valley Football Conference game at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D.

The teams also sport matching 2-4 MVFC marks.

“They are similar to us how their season has gone,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “They’ve had some games they could have won and didn’t get it done and had some big wins as well.”

The Redbirds knocked off their second nationally ranked team of the season last week with a 17-10 overtime triumph over Northern Iowa.

“Even though it wasn’t the prettiest of all things, all that matters is we got the win,” ISU quarterback Jackson Waring said. “Winning these last two games would really set the tone for next year as a program and who we are. But we’ll focus on one game at North Dakota.”

The Redbirds relied on their defense and adopted a conservative offensive approach against Northern Iowa.

“We’re not a scoring machine right now, not a dynamic offense,” said Spack. “So we have to be able to play really good defense, play field position football, run the ball well and be efficient when we throw the football.”

ISU tailback Cole Mueller ranks third in the MVFC at 788 yards, while North Dakota tailback Otis Weah is third in yards per game at 96.4 over seven games.

“He’s really compact. He’s explosive and catches balls well out of the backfield,” Spack said. “One guy doesn’t bring him down. You better bring your shoulder pads and your feet and everything you’ve got to get him on the ground.”

ISU linebacker and reigning conference Defensive Player of the Week Zeke Vandenburgh agrees the Redbirds must keep the 5-foot-9, 215-pound Weah in check.

“If we tackle well, we’ll be in good shape,” said Vandenburgh. “That’s always a key on defense, but this week especially. The first guy that makes contact needs to bring him down and we need all 11 guys to the ball.”

Hawks quarterback Tommy Schuster has completed 196 of 300 passes for 2,042 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. Bo Belquist has 42 receptions for 423 yards.

And Schuster is well protected. North Dakota has allowed just three sacks all season, the best mark nationally in FCS.

“They don’t let you sack them. They throw it quick,” Spack said. “They sprint out, play action, naked (bootleg) and keep you off balance with that stuff. They don’t get in a lot of third and longs.”

ISU recorded six of its 16 sacks on the season against Northern Iowa with Vandenburgh and Jeremiah Jordan getting two each.

The Redbirds have only faced North Dakota once before and lost 20-0 in 1979.

