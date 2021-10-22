Watch now: Illinois State football travels to meet Carson Camp, South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. — When reminded earlier this week his Illinois State football team was playing its fourth straight nationally ranked opponent on Saturday, Coach Brock Spack was hardly shocked.

“Welcome to the Valley,” Spack said of a 1 p.m. Missouri Valley Football Conference game against No. 15 South Dakota at the DakotaDome.

The Redbirds have dropped three straight games to Valley opponents that are ranked fourth (Southern Illinois), 17th (Missouri State) and third (North Dakota State) in this week’s STATS Perform FCS national poll.

“This is a bad year to have a young team, but we’re fighting through it and working on things that make us better,” said Spack, whose team is 2-4 overall and 0-3 in league play. “We have a lot of guys coming back (in 2022). We’ll use the last half of the season to keep getting better.”

South Dakota (5-2, 3-1 in the MVFC) has been sizzling hot out of the gates, outscoring opponents 79-21 in the first quarter and 70-17 in the second.

“They come out ready to play. They’re good at their shot plays,” Spack said. “They have always been pretty good offensively, but they’ve made a lot of improvements on defense from the spring.”

Coyotes quarterback Carson Camp is a Normal West High School product who is completing 63.6 percent of his passes for 1,300 yards, 11 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

“Their record is kind of misleading,” said Camp. “Illinois State’s defense is really good. They flow to the ball really well. They’re one of the best fundamental defenses we’ll play against all year. We have to be ready to play at our place.”

Camp’s favorite receivers have been Carter Bell (26 catches, 389 yards) and Caleb Vander Esch (20, 166). Travis Theis has rushed for 493 yards and Nate Thomas 371.

“It’s nice to be very balanced,” Camp said. “Theis is a hard, downhill runner. He fights through tackles like nobody else I’ve seen before. Thomas comes in and is able to finish a drive off. It’s a really good combo.”

The Redbirds have not won since Sept. 18 against Eastern Illinois.

“Each week we’re getting better execution wise and effort wise,” nose guard Jake Powell said. “We’re always playing hard. It’s more letting it loose and not being afraid to mess it up.”

An ISU offense that has been shut out twice in a season for the first time since 1982 mustered just 99 yards of total offense in last week’s 20-0 defeat to North Dakota State.

Redbird quarterback Bryce Jefferson will try to rebound from a 4 of 18 passing performance against NDSU.

True freshman tailback Wenkers Wright could see his first action of the season for ISU. Cole Mueller's 400 yards rushing are high for ISU, while leading receiver Austin Nagel has nine receptions for 246 yards.

South Dakota defeated the Redbirds, 27-20, in the Feb. 27 opener of the spring season earlier this year as ISU committed seven turnovers.

