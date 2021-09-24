Watch now: Illinois State football travels to highly ranked Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE — When last the Illinois State football team opposed Southern Illinois, the Redbirds claimed a 14-point victory as the No. 13-ranked team in FCS.

As ISU returns to Saluki Stadium on Saturday for a 2 p.m. Missouri Valley Football Conference opener, the roles have reversed.

Although both teams are 2-1 with the only loss coming to an FBS program, it is Southern that holds a No. 7 national ranking while ISU is unranked and not even among those receiving poll votes.

The difference in national perception is clearly the awkward spring season. ISU opted out of its final four games because of injury and depth concerns, while the Salukis played the entire season, posted a 6-4 record and earned the program’s first playoff berth since 2009.

“This is the best team they’ve had in a while,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “We will have to play really well to have a chance to win this game.”

Southern coach Nick Hill was openly critical of the Redbirds’ calling off a scheduled spring game with the Salukis, but discounted the current significance of that decision.

“That spring season is over. We don’t care about that, and they don’t care about that,” said Hill. “It was zero effect on this game. The last two times we played them they beat us.”

If ISU is to make it three, the Redbirds will have to defend a potent Nic Baker-led offense. A 5-foot-9 product of Rochester, Baker has completed nearly 70 percent of his passes (57 of 82) for 871 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

Receivers Landon Lenoir and Avante Cox have combined for 29 catches for 565 yards.

“They are really good offensively,” Spack said. “Their quarterback gets rid of the ball very quickly and has really good feet to keep himself alive. He’s very accurate, quick, athletic and strong.”

Javon Williams, a 245-pound ballcarrying force, leads the Salukis with 198 yards rushing with Justin Strong adding 171.

“We have to get downhill on the running game and make them one dimensional,” inside linebacker Shanon Reid said. “We have to make sure the quarterback doesn’t set his feet. We know where his weaknesses and his strengths are.”

The ISU defense will be without two starters who were injured in last week’s win over Eastern Illinois. Jack linebacker Brandon Simon is done for the season after fracturing an ankle and will be replaced by Damien Jackson. Free safety Clayton Isbell is in concussion protocol. Dillon Gearhart draws the start in his place.

“The guys we’ve got coming in, basically they’re well prepared,” said Reid. “They knew sooner or later — this is going to be a long season — guys are going to go down. They know they’ve got to step up.”

The Redbirds also lost quarterback Bryce Jefferson to a shoulder injury on the first drive against Eastern. Jackson Waring took over and will be under center Saturday.

“It’s a great feeling knowing I get to come in here and lead a group of great guys on the field,” Waring said. “They’ve all got my back, and I got their back. It’s a matter of being brothers in the locker room and make sure we take it to the edge and do our best on Saturday.”

ISU tailback Cole Mueller has amassed 261 yards on the ground, including 144 last week.

“You’ve got to play fundamentally sound If you want to beat this team,” said Hill. “Coach Spack always does a great job. Their defense always plays hard and presents challenges and they run the football well.”

