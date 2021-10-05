Watch now: Illinois State football seeks to rejuvenate running game on bye week

NORMAL — The Illinois State running game has been hit and miss over the first five games of the football season.

It’s been a hit against Butler, Eastern Illinois and Southern Illinois with a combined 685 yards on the ground and a huge miss with 68 yards on 57 attempts to losses to Western Michigan and Missouri State.

“We’re not running the ball like we’re supposed to. That has to change,” ISU coach Brock Spack said Tuesday. “(Offensive line coach) Harold (Etheridge) had to move some guys around because of injury, but those are excuses.

"That’s happened in the past here and we’ve been fine. We’re playing against pretty good fronts, but that’s going to be the case every week from here on out.”

Other than a 19-yard Pha'leak Brown jaunt, ISU was limited to 21 yards on 30 carries by Missouri State.

The 2-3 Redbirds have time to address that and other topics with a bye week on Saturday. ISU returns to play Oct. 16 against North Dakota State on Homecoming at Hancock Stadium.

“When we don’t run the ball too well we want to focus on ourselves,” said tackle Cole Anderson. “We’ve been watching film and good first steps is a big key Coach (Etheridge) is talking about. The first step and knowing what we’re doing and being aggressive and playing mean.”

Jefferson back

Quarterback Bryce Jefferson returned to practice with no restrictions Tuesday, and Spack expects him to start against North Dakota State.

“He was ready for emergency use if we needed him Saturday,” Spack said of a 41-20 loss to Missouri State. “There was some rust today, but the ball looked good coming off his hand. He’s getting his timing back. Unless there is some kind of setback we can’t foresee and as long as he keeps progressing, we expect him to be playing next Saturday."

Jackson Waring took over for Jefferson early in a Sept. 18 win over Eastern Illinois when Jefferson suffered a shoulder sprain. Waring has played the last two weeks against Southern Illinois and Missouri State.

Waring has completed 38 of 62 for 521 yards, while Jefferson is 18 of 39 for 253 yards.

Tight end Lewis lost for season

The final play of tight end Mitchell Lewis’ season was a 7-yard touchdown reception from Waring in the first quarter against Missouri State. Lewis absorbed a low hit after making the catch and the resulting injury will require surgery.

“It’s season ending,” confirmed Spack. “He was just starting to play pretty good, too.”

Lewis has three receptions for 20 yards.

Reid’s ejections

According to Spack, linebacker Shanon Reid has to alter his tackling after being ejected for targeting for the second time this season against Missouri State.

The ISU coach had no issue with the judgment of the officiating crew, pointing out that any blow to the head or neck is considered targeting whether contact is made with the helmet, shoulder pads or forearm.

“You’ve got to drop your strike zone. He needs to make that adjustment,” Spack said. “He’s a good kid. But you’ve got to bend your knees and drop your pads or you’re going to be in trouble.”

Because Reid’s ejection came in the first half last week, he will not have to sit out against North Dakota State.

Despite the playing time missed, Reid leads ISU with 39 tackles.

Wright returns

Freshman tailback Wenkers Wright has returned to practice after recovering from an August knee injury. Wright has not played this season, but was impressive while rushing for 112 yards on 22 carries in an Aug. 21 intrasquad scrimmage.

“He’s rusty obviously,” Spack said. “We’re going to give him a lot of reps to get him up to speed and get him as game ready as can.”

Wright could play up to four games the rest of this season and still preserve a redshirt year. Yet the ISU coach said Wright won’t necessarily be limited to four games “if he can help us win now. We’ll see how that goes.”

Pennington career over

ISU reserve fullback Tyler Pennington has ended his playing career because of the effects of multiple concussions. Pennington has not played this season. He had one carry for a 1-yard touchdown during the spring schedule.

“I think it’s the right decision,” said Spack. “He’s had three concussions, two that have been long and drawn out. It’s not worth the risk of going out there.”

“It’s never easy to walk away from things you love, but I truly believe this is the best decision for my future health and well being,” Pennington said in a Twitter post. “I gave the game everything I had and the game returned the favor by giving me lifelong memories and lifelong brotherhoods. All the blood, sweat and tears and sacrifices I made throughout my entire life were worth it.”

Carr shoulder aching

Speedy slot receiver Jalen Carr, who has one carry for 13 yards and one reception for 8 yards, is out of practice with a shoulder issue.

“We’re trying to figure out when it happened in the Southern game. It might be an old injury that got irritated,” said Spack. “It will have to be repaired eventually.”

Jones’ impact

Micah Jones, the wide receiver transfer from Notre Dame, has one reception for seven yards this season for the Redbirds.

“He just hasn’t made many plays (in practice),” Spack said. “He’s a hard worker. It’s not for a lack of effort. For his size and length, he’s got to go up and get a ball. He hasn’t shown he can do that.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.