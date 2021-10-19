Watch now: Illinois State football seeking offensive answers

NORMAL — Balance in a football team’s offense is usually considered a positive.

In Illinois State’s case, it simply means the Redbirds are neither passing nor running the ball particularly well.

ISU ranks 110th of 123 FCS teams with 135.7 yards passing per game and 70th at 135.3 yards rushing. That combination puts the Redbirds 108th in total offense at 271.0.

“It’s just consistency. We’ve been really inconsistent with our execution,” ISU coach Brock Spack said Tuesday. “It’s been a little frustrating. We’ve got to keep the course and try to find things we’re good at, things we can hang our hat on.”

The Redbirds take that quest to Vermillion, S.D., on Saturday for a 1 p.m. Missouri Valley Football Conference game against South Dakota at the DakotaDome. The Coyotes are 5-2 overall, 3-1 in the MVFC and ranked 15th nationally.

ISU (2-4, 0-3) will face its fourth consecutive top 20-ranked team.

Quarterback Bryce Jefferson returned from a shoulder sprain in a 20-0 loss to No. 3 North Dakota State last Saturday and it did not go well. Jefferson completed 4 of 18 passes for 40 yards and was intercepted twice.

“Both guys (Jefferson and Jackson Waring) have flashed well,” said Spack. “I don’t know if you can fairly judge where Bryce is right now because of being out for almost four weeks and then coming back against that defense.”

According to the ISU coach, one of Jefferson’s interceptions was “definitely Bryce’s fault” while the other was a result of a receiver bobbling a catchable ball into the air.

Spack also observed line breakdowns that led to Jefferson being sacked five times and impatience among his young tailbacks at letting a play develop.

“We get one thing fixed and another thing crops up,” said Spack. “We’ve got to do things consistently good every single snap.”

ISU’s 28-0 loss to Western Michigan in the second game of the season was just the second time the Redbirds have been shut out in Spack’s 13 seasons and the first since 2012.

ISU has now been blanked in two games in the same season for the first time since 1982.

Bussone ailing

Redbird offensive guard and Normal Community High School graduate Peter Bussone sat out Tuesday’s practice with a shoulder injury. Tackle Trey Georgie moved to a guard spot with freshman Hunter Zambrano taking over a first team tackle slot.

“He’s got a sore shoulder,” Spack said of Bussone. “We have to get him right.”

The Redbirds previously lost tackle Peyton Asche to a season-ending knee injury.

Tackle Cole Anderson, center Drew Bones and guard-tackle Georgie are the only ISU linemen to start all six games this season.

Camp the Coyote

Normal West graduate Carson Camp is thriving in his second season at South Dakota quarterback.

Camp is completing 63.6 percent of his passes for 1,300 yards and 11 touchdowns with just two interceptions.

Schedule shuffle

As part of the MVFC’s two-year rotating schedule, South Dakota State and Youngstown State will be back on ISU’s schedule in 2022.

The Redbirds will not play Missouri State or North Dakota in 2022 and ’23.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

