Watch now: Illinois State football opens spring practice session

NORMAL — The NCAA transfer portal has both given to and taken from the Illinois State football team since wrapping up a 4-7 season in November.
And while Illinois State coach Brock Spack can’t afford to step off the carousel of personnel moves, he begins the attempt to bring the Redbirds back to Missouri Valley Football Conference prominence Tuesday when spring practice begins at Hancock Stadium.
ISU has aggressively addressed its sputtering 2021 offense through the portal, but needs are cropping up on its stout defense because of the portal.
“Welcome to the portal age,” said Spack. “You can use the portal to your advantage and we have.”
ISU enters spring drills with its starting safeties from last season — Clayton Isbell and Iverson Brown — in the portal. Neither has committed to another program as of yet.
Moving up the depth chart at safety are current first teamers Dillon Gearhart and Keondre Jackson. Other options are Jack Dwyer and Pete Zuccollo. Indiana transfer Larry Tracy III also will be in the mix at safety but is currently slowed by an injury.
Spack indicated ISU could make several more additions through the portal before the regular season starts with safety, pass rusher, tight end, wide receiver and offensive lineman on the shopping list.
After leading the Redbirds with 86 tackles last season, inside linebacker Shanon Reid had indicated his college career was over. Reid later reconsidered and has transferred to Southern Methodist.
Top contenders to join Kenton Wilhoit at inside linebacker are Cade Campos, Jacob Bellizzi and Lavoise-Deontae McCoy.
“We’ve had a powerful running game, but we’ve also got to throw the football better,” said Spack. “We’re really emphasizing that this spring.”
Former Minnesota quarterback Zack Annexstad will battle for the starting spot with returning part-time starter Jackson Waring and redshirt freshmen Tommy Rittenhouse and Timothy Dorsey.
“He is in a new system and still learning,” Spack said of Annexstad. “We’ll see where he’s at.”
Waring had offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder.
“He can throw the football and he will throw the football. But we don’t want to risk him getting knocked down. We don’t want him in any live scenarios,” Spack said. “We can’t have any setbacks. Jackson is very important to us.”
ISU also added a speedy receiver in Ohio transfer Jerome Buckner. On the line, transfers Jake Pope, Kobe Rios and Dominic Collado are newcomers. Pope is finishing up the semester at Kentucky before heading to ISU in May.
The running game is in capable hands with tailbacks Cole Mueller (977 yards), Nigel White, Pha’leak Brown and Wenkers Wright. Tailback Rashad Lampkin is returning from a knee injury.
With both punter JT Bohlken and place-kicker Aidan Bresnahan both graduated, redshirt freshman Ian Wagner could fill both roles if he proves ready.
ISU went through its typical winter conditioning program for the first time in three years.
“That was really good for this team” said Spack. “We have three classes that have never done it (because of the pandemic). They didn’t realize they need it. It’s (about) mental toughness.”
PHOTOS: Illinois State football 2021
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Southern Illinois running back Justin Strong (5) is slowed down by Illinois State linebackers Damien Jackson (24) and Kenton Wilhoit (8) during the third quarter at Saluki Stadium in Carbondale during the 2021 season.