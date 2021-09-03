Watch now: Illinois State football opens season against Butler

NORMAL — The name of the town notwithstanding, normal has been hard to come by for the Illinois State football team since bowing out in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs in December of 2019.

Yet on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., the Redbirds take on Butler to open their season at Hancock Stadium in a nonconference contest that will be televised by Marquee Sports Network.

There will be a marching band, there will be halftime fireworks and there will be (we can only hope) at least 10 games to follow.

“It feels normal,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “A real season, not an exhibition season.”

Eager to permanently cast aside the awkwardness of both a 1-3 spring season and the ramifications of opting out of the final four games, the Redbirds are granted their desperate desire to start anew.

“Guys are itching to get out there,” said linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh. “We’ll come out with a lot of effort. We’ll be ready.”

According to the STATS Perform national rankings, ISU is no longer a top 25 team. And the Redbirds were listed an uninspiring seventh in the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll.

“The players have done a really good job. They really worked hard, locked in, bought in,” said Spack, who will match the school record for career coaching victories with a win. “We took our culture back and handed it back to the guys who are here now. I’m really pleased with where they’re at.”

ISU believes its improvement begins at quarterback where Bryce Jefferson strives for more consistency and less turnovers.

“He’s got a good handle on the offense and does a good job getting us into the right plays and out of the bad plays,” said Spack. “He’s been a pretty accurate thrower.”

Jefferson is confident the roller coaster ride of his seven previous starts will serve him well over a full season.

“It just takes time,” he said. “Coming out in the spring was the first time I ever started a season. It felt fast. Guys were flying by me like trucks on a highway. Now it’s knowing if I sit in there and make this throw big things can happen. I need to let the play develop and make accurate throws.”

According to Spack, the Redbirds have progressed tremendously since the circumstances of the spring led to him opting out of the second half of the season because of injury and depth concerns.

“I’m happy where we are from a health standpoint,” said Spack. “Depth is a non issue.”

The Redbirds take on a Butler squad forecast for last place in the Pioneer Football League. The Bulldogs were 0-6 in spring action and 3-9 in their last full season of 2019.

“There is an adage that he who defends everything, defends nothing,” Spack said of opening game preparations. “So you can’t chase ghosts. You can only prepare for what you see. You work on the concepts and philosophy of your opponent.”

Butler boasts a pair of receiving weapons in Yogi Flager, who caught 24 passes for 387 yards in the spring, and Johnny O’Shea (22 for 271).

Defensive back Devin Aguilar is the top returning tackler with 33.

“I feel like coming into week one we’re in a really good spot,” said Jefferson. “Guys are playing well and playing fast. A lot of guys have come back from injuries. I feel like all our pieces will be put together this weekend.”

