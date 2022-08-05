Watch now: Illinois State football opens practice

NORMAL — Illinois State football coach Brock Spack could tell where the reporter’s question was headed. No map required.

“It wasn’t that long ago when you were …”

“Really good?” interjected Spack, correctly completing the inquiry before beginning to answer it.

The Redbirds, who have a 5-10 record combining last fall and the abbreviated 2021 spring season, opened practice Friday at Hancock Stadium with the intent of returning to their winning ways.

“We’ve got some guys used to winning here,” Spack said. “It’s not like we’ve done this for four years in a row.”

The 2019 Redbirds won 10 games and advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

Only three starters from the Dec. 14, 2019 season finale at North Dakota State remain with the team: defensive lineman Jason Lewan, linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh and center Drew Bones.

“I feel like I’ve been here long enough to slip into that mentor role,” Lewan said. “I’m kind of letting people know what the standard is and uphold the culture we’re building the six years I’ve been here.”

Spack and his assistant coaches spent the offseason determining “how are we going to find the split seconds and inches."

“We were a couple plays away last year from being 7-4 (instead of 4-7)," Spack said. "We missed it by an inch or missed it by a split second, whatever ‘it’ is. We’re going to get back to being us. That’s our philosophy.”

A huge step in that direction would be the full return of Lewan, who played last fall but was still feeling the effects of a serious foot injury suffered in the spring.

“You’ve got to play as much football as you can. It’s the best sport in the world,” said Lewan. “I’m trying to squeeze as much football as I can and give myself a chance at the next level. You got to go. You got to play.”

Lewan saw action in eight games last fall and registered nine tackles.

“I feel fantastic. I feel all the way back,” he said. “I had a really good summer. I got faster and a little leaner. I went from 70 percent to all the way back to 100 percent. I feel great.”

Here are five other takeaways from ISU’s initial practice.

Asche back at tackle

While the ISU offense — particularly the passing game — struggled mightily last fall, an underrated factor contributing to those woes was the loss of tackle Peyton Asche to a knee injury.

Asche suffered a torn ligament early in the second game and missed the remainder of the season.

“Today was kind of the test. You don’t really know until you know,” Asche said. “I felt great today, didn’t even notice it. I forgot about it once I got going.”

“He’s got a really good motor. He’s physical and tough,” said Spack of Asche “He’s got a really good attitude. He helps our team a lot.”

The 6-foot-8, 315-pound Asche was back at a first team tackle spot Friday.

“It was frustrating to watch when we’re struggling and you can’t help,” Asche said. “They’re my brothers, and I want to help them as much as I can.”

No grass practices

As heavy equipment continued to tear up what used to be ISU’s grass practice field Friday, Spack classified it as a temporary inconvenience. Construction has begun on the athletic department’s Indoor Practice Facility.

“There are some costs to remodeling. It is what it is,” said Spack. “We want a new facility. Well, we’re getting it built. We understand. We will wait till they get it done.”

The ISU coach said the Redbirds for not have another grass field available for particularly hot days during fall camp and will practice every day on the Hancock Stadium turf.

No Bones about it

Bones, the most experienced member of the ISU offensive line, did not practice Friday but is expected back in town Saturday.

“He’s the best man at his brother’s wedding. I asked him if his future sister-in-law knows you play football,” joked Spack. “He’ll be doing some extra conditioning when he comes back.”

Walk-on QB added

ISU has five quarterbacks on its roster with the addition of walk-on Jimmy Makuh, a freshman from Arlington Heights Hersey. He joins scholarship quarterbacks Zack Annexstad, Jackson Waring, Timothy Dorsey and Tommy Rittenhouse.

“He’s pretty good,” Spack said of Makuh. “He’s a western suburb kid who throws the ball pretty well. He looks young and immature physically, but he hangs in there. He’s going to be a pretty good player someday. I’m impressed with him.”

Bears sign Harris

Former ISU cornerback Davontae Harris was signed Friday by the Chicago Bears.

Harris has played 36 NFL games, previously suiting up for Denver, Cincinnati, Baltimore, San Francisco and San Diego.

Harris has amassed 59 career tackles.