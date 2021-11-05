Watch now: Illinois State football looks to bounce back against Northern Iowa

NORMAL — The artificial turf at Hancock Stadium remains intact.

Yet on Saturday, expect the Illinois State football team to be “scooping dirt.”

“Coach (Matt) Nicholson says just keep scooping dirt,” Redbird center Drew Bones said of the team’s strength coach. “We’ve got a big hole, and we’re filling the hole in. Keep moving dirt every day, day by day, one day at a time.”

In a noon Missouri Valley Football Conference game against No. 13-ranked Northern Iowa, ISU will attempt to rebound from what Bones called its most disappointing loss of the season.

“You’ve got to give it to those guys over there. They played a good game,” Bones said of a 38-31 loss to Western Illinois in which the Redbirds led 28-13 in the third quarter. “We really feel like we should have won that one. We let it slip right through our hands.”

The Redbirds are 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the MVFC, while UNI is 5-3 and 3-2 in league play.

“They need to take some ownership. We all do,” said ISU coach Brock Spack of the loss in Macomb. “We didn’t finish the game. We can’t turn the ball over. At this point in our program, we can’t survive turnovers. We give up 11 points off two turnovers, and that was the difference in the game.”

The Panthers have won two straight games over higher ranked teams, prevailing at South Dakota State (26-17) and at home against Southern Illinois (23-16).

“This is one of the better Northern Iowa teams I’ve seen in a while. They are much better than they were in the spring,” Spack said. “They’ve committed to running the ball. They’re very physical. Their left tackle (6-foot-7, 321-pound Trevor Penning) is as good of a player as I’ve seen in this league. He’s an absolute finisher.”

Michigan State transfer Theo Day beat out returning starter Will McElvain at quarterback early in the season and has completed 56.7 percent of his passes for 1,396 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

“Theo’s been playing in a way to win games,” said UNI coach Mark Farley. “His extending plays and running for first downs has swung games. That’s how you win games, all that split second stuff. Guys getting numbers, it’s because of decisions he’s making as it’s unfolding.”

The Panthers have three rushers with at least 292 yards led by the 412 of Dom Williams. Isaiah Weston (24 catches for 594 yards) is a deep threat, while Quan Hampton has 39 receptions for 430 yards.

“They have a couple transfer backs playing very well, and the quarterback can make all the throws,” said Spack. “Defensively, they are always very good. They’re very sound in what they do. They have a system and they stick to it.”

Bones expects a spark from the home crowd on Military Appreciation Day.

"Home games are always nice," he said. "It always gives everyone a little boost of energy to play at home."

Spack is considering several personnel adjustments over the final three games to get a closer look at intriguing young players. Among those is at quarterback where Jackson Waring could see time in place of starter Bryce Jefferson.

ISU tailback Cole Mueller has inserted himself into the MVFC Freshman of the Year discussion with 337 yards rushing the past two games and 737 yards total.

“Illinois State has always been one of the better teams in this league,” said Farley. “They always have that capability when they line up against you.”

UNI defeated the Redbirds, 20-10, on March 6 at the UNI-Dome.

