Watch now: Illinois State football looks for ways to juice up pass rush

NORMAL — The rush has not been on for the Illinois State football team’s defense.

ISU coach Brock Spack points to a tepid pass rush as a key factor in the Redbirds’ struggles.

“We’re having trouble getting to the quarterback,” Spack said Tuesday. “That’s just where we’re at right now. We’ve got some young guys up there. We don’t have a dynamic pass rusher.”

Entering Saturday’s noon Missouri Valley Football Conference game against No. 13 Northern Iowa at Hancock Stadium, the Redbirds have a mere 10 sacks in eight games while posting a 3-5 overall record and a 1-4 conference mark.

Of those 10 sacks, just three have come from linemen. Braydon Deming, Jacob Powell and Michael Gomez have one each. Linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh is the leader with two.

In 2019, when ISU played 15 games and advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs, the Redbirds totaled 52 sacks with since departed end Romeo McKnight ringing up 12.

“It’s always nice when you’ve got a guy who can go get the passer when you need it,” said Spack. “We’ve always had a guy like that here. I don’t see one right now. That’s kind of an issue.”

The ISU coach sees potential for quarterback harassment from several players on his current roster.

“They’re not quite there yet,” Spack said. “That will take another offseason, another year in the weight room.”

A lack of consistent pressure hamstrings defensive coordinator Travis Niekamp, according to Spack.

“It puts Travis in a real bind,” said Spack. “He has to dial up some pressure. But that doesn’t always work either. You can hang yourself out to try a little bit in the blitz game. You hope you can play coverage long enough for the rush to get there. But it’s hard to do that without a guy who can go get the passer.”

Changes afoot?

With three games remaining, Spack acknowledged some new faces could make their way to the field down the stretch.

“Obviously, we’re going to try to win these games,” he said. “If a young player needs some playing time, we think he’s ready and we think he can help us win, we’ll play him absolutely. It would be a good time to do that.”

Spack was undecided as of Tuesday whether that situation will occur at quarterback and back up Jackson Waring sees snaps in place of starter Bryce Jefferson.

“We have to get our passing game more consistent, no doubt about that,” said the Redbird coach. “Everybody has to produce. It’s no different than any other position. We haven’t made that decision yet, but he (Waring) could.”

Jefferson has completed 47.8 percent of his 92 passes for 487 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Waring replaced an injured Jefferson early in the Sept. 18 game at Eastern Illinois and played the next two contests until Jefferson was able to return.

Waring has completed 59.4 percent of his 64 passes for 521 yards, three TDs and three interceptions.

Bresnahan sore

Spack expect ISU place-kicker Aidan Bresnahan to be available Saturday. Bresnahan left last week’s game at Western Illinois after kicking a third-quarter extra point.

Punter JT Bohlken took over and booted a 24-yard field goal.

“I think he’s OK. A cleat came down hard on his foot and it swelled up on him,” Spack said. “He’s sore. But I think he’ll be fine.”

Speaking of Bohlken

Bohlken is wrapping up a career as one of the top punters in school history.

The senior’s current career average of 42.5 yards leads school record holder Ryan Hoffman’s mark of 42.17. Bohlken also has a 44.5 mark this season, ahead of the single-season ISU record of 44.09 set by Mike McCabe in 1988.

Bohlken ranks fourth on ISU’s career list in both punts (222) and punt yardage (9.435).

Mueller chases record

ISU redshirt freshman tailback Cole Mueller has rushed for 737 yards thus far.

The Redbird freshman rushing record of 1,106 yards was set by Cameron Smith in 1993.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

