Watch now: Illinois State football looks at bright side of tough season

NORMAL — Coach Brock Spack isn’t predicting a 2022 national championship game appearance.

Yet as Illinois State wraps up a disappointing season Saturday in a noon game against Indiana State at Hancock Stadium, Spack does see some similarities to 2013 when a 5-6 season was followed by the national second-place year of 2014.

“We had some quarterback issues trying to find the right guy,” Spack said of a 2013 dilemma that has returned this season. “Defense kept us in games that year as well. We had games we weren’t as good defensively, and that’s been the case this year.”

The ISU coach said the current Redbirds are younger than the 2013 team but possess similar potential for growth.

“A guy named Tre Roberson came through the door,” Spack said of the quarterback transfer from Indiana. “That changes things.”

The ISU coach called it a “possibility” the Redbirds would grab a quarterback out of the transfer portal in the offseason. “He would have to be awful good, but it’s a possibility,” said Spack.

At 4-6, ISU cannot avoid just its second full season with a losing record since Spack took over in 2009.

“There is a lot of frustration,” Spack said. “I know I’m not the only one. The players are very frustrated and the coaching staff is. There have been a lot of close, close calls.

"I'm not saying we should have won, but could have won. There are things we left on the field. It's hard to take. This is not up to our standards."

Quarterback Jackson Waring completed 8 of 15 passes in last week’s 14-7 loss at North Dakota as the Redbirds have been relying on the ballcarrying of Cole Mueller and their defense.

“We have a lot of confidence in Jackson,” Spack said. “He’s done a really good job. The running game has been pretty solid.”

Another factor last week was a short-handed offensive line. Guards Trey Georgie, Zach Mueller and Evan Day were all unavailable for various reasons.

That meant redshirt freshman walk-on Joshua Wright started at guard with Peter Bussone. True freshman Ryan Gudaitis played the second half in place of Wright.

“We were a little nervous about starting a true freshman,” said Spack. “Joshua knows what he’s doing. He’s been here a couple years. He did fine. He held his own.”

The ISU coach, who could not remember the last time the Redbirds started a true freshman on the offensive line, also was encouraged by the play of Gudaitis.

“He did a really nice job. He’s going to be a good player, but he’s not quite physically ready yet,” Spack said. “He can play tackle or guard.”

Senior Day

Among the Redbirds playing their final game Saturday are wide receivers Austin Nagel and Joey Lombardi, offensive linemen Georgie and Cole Anderson, fullback Tim McCloyn, defensive linemen Jacob Powell and Michael Gomez, linebacker Shanon Reid, cornerback Jarrell Jackson, kicker Aidan Bresnahan and punter JT Bohlken.

Reid, Nagel and Lombardi have another year of eligibility remaining but have decided to graduate and move on with their lives.

"I totally understand that," said Spack.

