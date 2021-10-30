Watch now: Illinois State football leads Western Illinois at the half

MACOMB – Illinois State leads Western Illinois, 21-13, at halftime in Missouri Valley Football Conference action Saturday at Hanson Field.
ISU tailback Cole Mueller opened the scoring with a 45-yard touchdown sprint on the Redbirds’ second play from scrimmage. Kacper Rutkiewicz returned the opening kickoff 47 yards to the Western 49.
Western drove inside the ISU 5 on its first possession but settled for a 20-yard Mason Laramie field goal.
A Rutkiewicz lost fumble resulted in a 42-yard Laramie field goal that brought the Leathernecks within 7-6.
ISU then capped a 14-ply, 75-yard drive with a 14-yard Mueller scoring romp around right end.
On the ensuing kickoff, Western kick returner Tony Tate apparently thought Aidan Bresnahan’s boot was headed toward the end zone and trotted away.
But the ball hit at 1-yard line and kicked back, allowing Redbird Joey Lombardi to recover at the 4. Two plays later, Mueller was in from 1 yard out for his third touchdown.
Western struck back with a 60-yard march that culminated in a 10-yard TD pass from Connor Sampson to Tate with 37 seconds left in the half to close the ISU margin to 21-13 entering halftime.
This story will be updated
