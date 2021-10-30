Watch now: Illinois State football falters in second half, falls to Western Illinois

MACOMB — A 15-point third quarter lead against an explosive Western Illinois offense was an excellent start for the Illinois State football team Saturday at Hanson Field.

Unable to complete the process, the Redbirds opened the door for the Leathernecks to storm back for a 38-31 Missouri Valley Football Conference victory before a crowd of 2,118.

“It’s very disappointing. But there’s a lot that goes into that,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “We have to be able to score on offense, and we have to control the ball. We can’t turn it over and give them a scoop and score off a fumble. We can’t do that to our defense.”

ISU slipped to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the MVFC. Western improved to 2-7 and 2-4 in conference play.

The momentum-shifting sequence came late in the third quarter.

Redbird quarterback Bryce Jefferson perfectly lofted a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jabari Khepera for a 28-13 ISU lead with 5:25 remaining in the third quarter. Redbird place-kicker Aidan Bresnahan appeared to turn an ankle while kicking the extra point and did not return.

Western responded less than three minutes later on a 20-yard scoring toss from Connor Sampson to Jack Whyte.

Jefferson then fumbled on a bootleg run, and the loose ball was picked up by Michael Lawson and returned 41 yards down the sideline into the end zone.

A Sampson pass to Dennis Houston for a two-point conversion that withstood replay review forged a 28-28 tie at third quarter's 1:37 mark.

“I made the first guy miss, and it’s going through my head to slide or not,” said Jefferson. “I tried to lower my shoulder but (the defender put) helmet to ball. I got to hold on to that, though.”

After an ISU three and out, Sampson completed 6 of 6 passes on a 64-yard go-ahead drive. On second and goal at the 6, Houston nabbed a pass over the middle and beat the Redbird defense to the pylon for another score that was reviewed but not overturned.

A 43-yard Jefferson pass to tight end Bryson Deming moved ISU to the Western 13. But the drive stalled inside the 10, and JT Bohlen nailed a 24-yard field goal with 8:14 left to bring the Redbirds within 35-31.

The Leathernecks ate up over five minutes of clock while tacking on a 25-yard Mason Laramie field goal for a 38-31 margin.

ISU got the ball back at its own 25 with 58 seconds left and no timeouts but could not move the football.

“They’ve been in a lot of tight games. They can score a lot,” Spack said. “We kept them around. When they stole a possession that way (on Jefferson’s fumble) and you can’t even defend it, that’s difficult. You can’t do that against a team like this. You’ll lose.”

ISU tailback Cole Mueller, who rushed for 159 yards on 27 carries, opened the scoring with a 45-yard touchdown sprint on the Redbirds’ second play from scrimmage. Kacper Rutkiewicz returned the opening kickoff 47 yards to the Western 49 to set the stage.

Western drove inside the ISU 5 on its first possession but settled for a 20-yard Laramie field goal.

A Rutkiewicz lost fumble resulted in a 42-yard Laramie field goal that brought the Leathernecks within 7-6.

ISU then capped a 14-play, 75-yard drive with a 14-yard Mueller scoring romp around right end.

On the ensuing kickoff, Western kick returner Tony Tate apparently thought Bresnahan’s boot was headed toward the end zone and trotted away.

But the ball landed at the 1-yard line and kicked back, allowing Redbird Joey Lombardi to recover at the 4. Two plays later, Mueller was in from 1 yard out for his third touchdown.

Western struck back with a 60-yard march that culminated in a 10-yard TD pass from Sampson to Tate with 37 seconds left in the half to close the ISU margin to 21-13 entering halftime.

Sampson completed 27 of 39 passes for 298 yards. Jefferson was 8 of 16 for 110 yards.

