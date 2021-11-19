Watch now: Illinois State football faces Indiana State in season-ending Senior Day

NORMAL — Illinois State’s seniors will make one last trip from the Kaufman Football Building and down the red carpet into Hancock Stadium on Saturday.

“It’s going to be sad, my last football game,” Redbird cornerback Jarrell Jackson said of a noon season-ending Missouri Valley Football Conference game against Indiana State. “But I’m looking forward to playing and giving it everything I’ve got.”

Uncharacteristically out of playoff contention, ISU stands at 4-6 overall and 2-5 in the MVFC.

“We want to send our seniors out the right way. That’s real important,” said Redbirds coach Brock Spack. “The other thing is to launch our young team into the offseason on a positive note.”

The Redbirds also will be playing with a heavy heart. Patches had been placed on ISU jerseys earlier this week as a tribute to beloved office assistant Pam Merna before Merna died of cancer on Thursday.

ISU offensive tackle Cole Anderson will conclude six years as a Redbird on Saturday.

“I’ve been thinking about it a lot. It’s kind of bittersweet,” said Anderson, who plans to be a high school physical education teacher and coach. “I’m ready to get going, but of course I’m going to be sad to be done and leave all the guys. I’m ready. It’s time, I think.”

Linebacker Shanon Reid, the team’s top tackler with 78, had planned on two seasons at ISU after transferring from Tennessee. He got a total of 15 games because of the pandemic. Reid has one more year of eligibility but hopes to move into professional football.

“In a little bit of time, I think I accomplished a lot,” Reid said. “The next level is the best option, I think, for me.”

Jackson, a public relations major who will pursue a career in marketing, is eager to cap his six-year college career with a victory.

“It’s really important to me and it’s really important to send this team off to next year with a dub (win),” Jackson said. “I don’t want to live the rest of my life with my last college game a loss.”

At 878 yards, ISU freshman tailback Cole Mueller needs 122 yards rushing for a 1,000-yard season, and freshman Jackson Waring will make his fifth start at quarterback.

Indiana State matches the Redbirds’ records of 4-6 and 2-5 in the Valley.

“This is a big week. Illinois State is a very good football team,” said Sycamores coach Curt Mallory. “This will be the most physical team we have played all year. They’re tough. It’s no surprise. Brock is a tough guy who runs a tough program and his players are playing tough.”

Spack considers Mallory “a very good friend. I know his brothers very well. I’ve always had a deep respect for him and their program. They are similar to us in that they have a lot of young guys playing, but they have a few more older guys.”

Indiana State quarterback Anthony Thompson is completing 61.6 percent of his passes for 1,326 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions. Tailback Peterson Kerlegrand has rushed for 769 yards.

ISU has special ticket prices for the season finale: Reserved seats are $20.21 with general admission at $8.70 in honor of Spack’s school record-setting 87th career win earlier this season.

