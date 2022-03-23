Watch now: Illinois State football building new secondary

NORMAL – It’s scramble mode, but not panic mode for the Illinois State football team’s defensive backfield.

A secondary that had prepared for 2021 starting cornerback Jarrell Jackson's graduation had expected starting safeties Clayton Isbell and Iverson Brown to return.

But with Isbell and Brown both in the transfer portal, the Redbirds are moving forward with other plans during spring practices.

“It has caused us to scramble. We’ve had to move some guys around for the spring,” ISU coach Brock Spack said Tuesday. “We’re in the portal ourselves. The portal giveth and the portal taketh away. We’re on guys. We had a player in last weekend, and we have another one coming this weekend.”

The Redbirds have already added Indiana transfer Larry Tracy to their secondary. But Tracy, who will be a contender to start at strong safety, is recovering from an illness and not on the field for spring drills.

ISU currently has an all-sophomore first unit of Braden Price and Franky West at cornerback and Dillon Gearhart and Keondre Jackson at safety.

Price and West both saw starting time as the cornerback opposite Jackson last season.

“We have a lot of people who have experience. Being kind of the leader, they made it a lot easier,” said West, a Normal Community High School graduate. “As far as the leader aspect, Dillon does a great job with the safeties. I try to coach up the corners.

"Bray (Price) having a lot of reps as well too, he helps out the best he can. We know the time has come for us to step up, and that’s what we’re going to do this year.”

West recorded 35 tackles and five pass break ups in 2021, while Price had 34 tackles and two interceptions.

That experience "showed me I can play at this level," according to West.

“Franky is a legit good player. I love the kid. He’s always got a smile on his face, and he loves to work,” Spack said. “Price is a good player. We’re trying to bring him along at safety right now out of need.”

West has switched from his No. 14 of last season to No. 7 that came open when Peyton Jones graduated.

“Each year I’ve changed my number until I got single digits. I got 7. I like the way it looks,” said West. “I promised Peyton, who had it before me, I would represent it well.”

Price and Jackson are training at both safety and cornerback, while Jackson could land as ISU’s nickel back in passing situations this fall.

Gearhart saw action in seven games last season, totaling 20 tackles and two sacks.

“It’s a little crazy considering the fact of my journey here. I came here as a walk on,” Gearhart said. “I was learning from Christian (Uphoff), Luther (Kirk), Clayton and Iverson and so many other guys. I believe they helped me so much in stepping into this role. They taught me a lot. I feel very prepared."

ISU’s second team secondary at the moment is redshirt freshman Jeff Bowens and sophomore Cam Wilson at cornerback with sophomore Pete Zuccollo and redshirt freshman Jack Dwyer at safety.

Practice visitors

On hand at ISU’s Tuesday practice were two players currently in the transfer portal: Washington State edge rusher Marquise Freeman and Western Illinois offensive lineman Brandon Malkow.

And, among the potential high school recruits at Hancock Stadium were Normal Community kicker-punter Ryan Millmore and Olympia offensive lineman Blaine Halley.

Breaking ground

A groundbreaking ceremony for ISU’s indoor practice facility will be held at 11:30 a.m. on April 9 before the Redbirds’ Spring Showcase.

The Spring Showcase will begin at 1 p.m. The public scrimmage is the culmination of the team’s spring practice sessions.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

