Watch now: Illinois State football adds two transfers, including former Normal Community standout

NORMAL — CJ Christian is returning home to continue his college football career.

After earning honorable mention honors at Iowa Central, Christian is transferring to Illinois State and will have three years of eligibility with the Redbirds.

Also added to the ISU roster is Jalin Monroow, a defensive lineman transfer from Cincinnati.

Christian is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound defensive back who will join former Normal Community High School teammate Franky West in the Redbirds secondary.

“CJ can play multiple positions: corner, safety or nickel,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “He has good length and runs well. He needs more work in the weight room, but a lot of guys do. Being here this summer will be very helpful to him.”

Christian registered 53 tackles, five tackles for loss and three interceptions last season for Iowa Central.

“We liked him on film,” said Spack. “He and Franky are very good friends.”

A 6-4, 250-pound defensive lineman, Monrrow has four years of eligibility remaining. Monrrow attended Jefferson High School in Lafayette, Ind., with current ISU player D’Marco Cross.

“He can play end, tackle or nose,” Spack said. “He’s athletic. He fills a very big need for us. We thought he could help us now. We’re anticipating him being in the (line) rotation.”

Monrrow was a three-star prospect out of high school and ranked 83rd nationally at defensive end.

