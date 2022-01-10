Watch now: Illinois State football adds transfer quarterback Zack Annexstad from Minnesota

NORMAL – Former University of Minnesota starting quarterback Zack Annexstad has transferred to Illinois State and signed a scholarship agreement to join the Redbird football team.

“I had a handful of really good opportunities. I felt like ISU was a great opportunity. I’m excited to get here,” said Annexstad. “I had a really good feeling about it. I wanted to go somewhere and just have fun playing football and give myself the best opportunity to play at the next level.”

Annexstad has two years of eligibility at ISU.

“He’s played Big Ten football. He started as a freshman,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “We needed an older guy. We focused in on him and we got him. He’s played in big games. We thought that was very important.”

In 2018, Annexstad became the first Minnesota true freshman to begin the season as starting quarterback since 1980.

The Gophers were 3-4 in his seven starts as the Norseland, Minn., native completed 51.9 percent of his passes (97 of 187) for 1,277 yards, nine touchdowns and seven interceptions.

“Most people would probably label me as a pocket passer, but I do believe I’m very athletic and have the ability to make an impact on the game with my legs,” Annexstad said. “I have the confidence to deliver the ball to any spot on the field.”

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Annexstad sat out the 2019 season with a broken foot and did not see game action in 2020. In 2021, Annexstad appeared in two games but did not throw a pass.

He has earned an undergraduate degree in communications from Minnesota and will pursue a master’s in sports management at ISU.

“I know a guy or two on that staff and Zack came highly recommended,” said Spack. “Noah (defensive lineman Noah Hickcox) played with him (at Minnesota) and said he would be really good for us.

“He has very good arm talent. He has a big frame and is a good athlete. I wouldn’t say he’s a dual threat guy, but he runs well enough to keep himself alive in the pocket. He’s been brought up in a working environment. He knows how to work.”

Annexstad joins an ISU quarterback room that also features sophomore Jackson Waring and redshirt freshmen Timothy Dorsey and Tommy Rittenhouse. Also, walk-on Patrick Brennan, a high school quarterback, has been moved from linebacker to quarterback to provide additional depth at the position.

Waring will be on non-contact status for spring practices after having surgery to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder after the 2021 season. Bryce Jefferson, who split time as starter with Waring last season, and walk-on Britton Morris have transferred out of the program.

Spack has made no secret of his quest for a transfer quarterback after the Redbirds finished 115th of 123 FCS programs with 124.8 passing yards per game this past season.

According to the ISU coach, he remains in the market for transfers at wide receiver, offensive line and pass-rushing defensive end.

ISU also has added a pair of linemen as transfers from FBS schools.

Offensive lineman Dominic Collado, a 6-3, 322-pounder from Miami of Ohio, and defensive lineman Jake Siegal, a 6-3, 267-pounder from Washington State, have joined the Redbird roster as walk-ons.

Both attended high school in Illinois, Collado at Crystal Lake South and Siegal at Sycamore.

