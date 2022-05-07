Watch now: Illinois State football adds three transfers from portal

NORMAL – Illinois State continues to beef up its football roster with additions from the transfer portal.

Defensive back Deandre Lamont of Central Arkansas, wide receiver Brock Annexstad of Minnesota and defensive lineman Jalen Monrrow of Cincinnati have joined the Redbirds as transfers.

A three-year starter with the Bears, Lamont announced his commitment on Twitter with the caption “Victory Lap.” He will have one year of eligibility at ISU.

ISU coach Brock Spack said he cannot comment on the addition of Lamont until his signed scholarship agreement is received.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Lamont was a first team all-Atlantic Sun Conference all-star in 2021 after recording 63 tackles, two interceptions, eight pass break ups, two fumble recoveries and a blocked kick.

The Baytown, Texas, native had 39 tackles in 2020 and 46 in 2019. Lamont has five career interceptions.

Lamont started at cornerback for Central Arkansas in the Bears’ 2019 FCS playoff game against ISU. He had four tackles in the Redbirds’ 24-14 win.

Lamont also received scholarship offers from several other FCS programs including Campbell, Stephen F. Austin, Northern Arizona, Towson, Incarnate Word, Eastern Kentucky, Austin Peay and Southeast Missouri State.

Annexstad also has one year to play at ISU. He is the brother of Redbird quarterback Zack Annexstad, who quickly ascended to the top spot on the ISU depth chart this spring after also transferring from Minnesota.

At 6-2, 205 pounds, Brock Annexstad served as the Golden Gophers’ primary punt returner last season averaging 7.9 yards on nine returns. He also was Minnesota’s holder on kicks and had no receptions.

“He runs well enough to get behind secondaries. He won’t be just a possession guy,” Spack said. “He’s a strong kid who catches the ball well.”

The ISU coach believes Brock Annexstad will definitely be a candidate to return punts for the Redbirds.

“Oh yeah, he’s done it for a while,” Spack said. “He’s got experience in Big Ten stadiums. He has very good ball skills. He makes people miss and makes good decisions. We have some other guys who can do it. We’ve got some depth at the position.”

A 6-4, 250-pounder, Monrrow has four years of eligibility remaining. Monrrow attended Jefferson High School in Lafayette, Ind., with current ISU player D’Marco Cross.

“He can play end, tackle or nose,” Spack said. “He’s athletic. He fills a very big need for us. We thought he could help us now. We’re anticipating him being in the (line) rotation. He’s a big, physical kid.”

Monrrow was a three-star prospect out of high school and ranked 83rd nationally at defensive end.

ISU also received a commitment this week from preferred walk-on quarterback Jimmy Makuh of Arlington Heights Hersey.

The 6-3, 175-pound Makuh completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,397 yards, 24 touchdowns and three interceptions as a senior at Hersey.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.