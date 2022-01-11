Watch now: Illinois State football adds Indiana, Ohio transfers

NORMAL — One day after signing former Minnesota quarterback Zack Annexstad to a scholarship agreement, the Illinois State football team added a pass catcher and a pass defender as two additional transfers on Tuesday.

Former Indiana University defensive back Larry Tracy III will have three years eligibility with the Redbirds, while wide receiver Jerome Buckner II will have two after transferring from Ohio University.

Tracy is a 5-foot-11, 185-pound native of Indianapolis who attended Decatur Central High School.

“He can play multiple positions in the secondary: corner, safety or nickel,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “He’s not overly long, but he’s pretty sudden and runs well. He gives us depth in the secondary. That was big.”

Tracy appeared in six games this past season and was credited with one solo tackle. He saw action in eight games in 2020 and redshirted in 2019.

A three-time all-state selection in high school, Tracy was ranked as the No. 6 player in Indiana and the No. 62 cornerback in the nation by Rivals as a senior.

Buckner amassed 32 career receptions for 507 yards and three touchdowns at Ohio. His most productive season was 2019 with 18 catches for 326 yards. He also has 10 career punt returns for 73 yards.

A 5-8, 165-pound speedster from Columbus, Ohio, Bucker was a three-time state track champion in high school.

Spack said he could not comment on Buckner because his scholarship agreement had yet to be processed by the university’s compliance department.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.