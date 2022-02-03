Watch now: Illinois State football adds 2 from Normal Community to recruiting class

NORMAL — Illinois State and Normal Community High School have long been football partners.

From Marcus King to Andy Ziebarth to Franky West, former Ironmen have graced the Redbird football roster for several decades.

That will continue well into the 2020s with the addition of NCHS linebacker Tye Niekamp and safety Camden Maas, who signed preferred walk on agreements with the Redbirds on Wednesday.

Also joining the Redbirds as a preferred walk on is Appleton (Wis.) North fullback Cal Martinie.

And, ISU upped its total of transfers from FBS programs to four as former Kentucky offensive lineman Jake Pope signed a scholarship agreement.

“All three are scholarship caliber players,” ISU coach Brock Spack said of Niekamp, Maas and Martinie. “They hit at the wrong time with the pandemic and transfer portal rules. They are preferred walks ons right now, but that could change at any time.”

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Niekamp was a Pantagraph All-Area and all-Big 12 Conference selection after leading the Ironmen with 86 tackles.

“Tye is a tough, physical guy who might grown into something else,” said Spack. “He’s a football guy and a good student.”

Niekamp is the son of ISU defensive coordinator Travis Niekamp, who also played at ISU.

“There are some pitfalls to that,” said Spack, who coached his son Brent as a Redbird. “It can be a great thing and I think it will be. I don’t have any reservations about it at all.”

The 6-3, 195-pound Maas is another Pantagraph All-Area and all-Big 12 pick who had three interceptions and two fumble recoveries as a senior with the Ironmen. Maas projects as a safety at the college level.

“I’m very impressed with Maas,” Spack said. “He has length, he runs pretty well and he’s a good athlete.”

The 2021 ISU roster featured NCHS graduates West, Peter Bussone, Dalton Tevis and Nick Hesse.

At 6-0, 225 pounds, Martinie could also see time at tailback for the Redbirds after piling up 3,388 yards rushing and 37 touchdowns at Appleton North.

“He could be a short yardage tailback and an every down fullback,” said Spack. “He can run and catch and is physical and tough.”

A tackle, Pope stands 6-7 and weighs 300. He attended prep powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., along with current Redbird tailback Nigel White.

He will have three years of eligibility at ISU. Pope was a three-star recruit and ranked in the top 100 in Florida as a senior and also had scholarship offers from Purdue, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Pitt and North Carolina State among others.

“He comes from a great program. We have a very good relationship with the people at St. Thomas,” Spack said. “He will be here in June. He has a huge upside. He’s really long and athletic. He has a lot of room to get bigger and better.”

ISU announced the signings of 13 high school players, including Normal West tight end and Andy’s son Max Ziebarth, and junior college offensive lineman Kobe Rios in December.

Since that time, the Redbirds have added FBS transfers in quarterback Zack Annexstad (Minnesota), defensive back Larry Tracy III (Indiana) and wide receiver Jerome Buckner (Ohio).

Announced Wednesday and previously reported by the Pantagraph are preferred walk on transfers in offensive lineman Dominic Collado of Miami of Ohio and defensive lineman Jake Siegal of Washington State. Both attended high school in Illinois, Collado at Crystal Lake South and Siegal at Sycamore.

Spack said the Redbirds still hope to add a speedy receiver, an outside pass rusher, an interior defensive lineman and another offensive lineman from the transfer portal before the 2022 season.

